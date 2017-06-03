The Unexpected Option Brides Are Choosing For Their Bridesmaids

With brides opting for unique engagement rings over flashy, expensive ones, there's been a sort of bridal revolution happening this season. Remember when Solange Knowles donned that amazing bridal jumpsuit with a cape during her wedding to music video director Alan Ferguson? Well, it seems like Solange was ahead of her time because brides everywhere have taken a cue from the style star, this time when choosing an outfit for their bridesmaids.

This wedding season, prepare to see a whole slew of bridesmaids in beautiful jumpsuits. We can totally see the appeal of this trend since choosing a bridesmaid gown (especially one that everyone likes) usually results in an argument. So, why not save yourself the hassle by opting for a silhouette everyone can feel comfortable in? The best part about the bridesmaid jumpsuit is that it allows you and your best girlfriends to truly dance the night away. Have a look at some of the prettiest bridesmaid jumpsuits that will convince you to choose this unexpected look for your big day.