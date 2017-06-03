 Skip Nav
The Unexpected Option Brides Are Choosing For Their Bridesmaids

Bridesmaid Jumpsuits

With brides opting for unique engagement rings over flashy, expensive ones, there's been a sort of bridal revolution happening this season. Remember when Solange Knowles donned that amazing bridal jumpsuit with a cape during her wedding to music video director Alan Ferguson? Well, it seems like Solange was ahead of her time because brides everywhere have taken a cue from the style star, this time when choosing an outfit for their bridesmaids.

This wedding season, prepare to see a whole slew of bridesmaids in beautiful jumpsuits. We can totally see the appeal of this trend since choosing a bridesmaid gown (especially one that everyone likes) usually results in an argument. So, why not save yourself the hassle by opting for a silhouette everyone can feel comfortable in? The best part about the bridesmaid jumpsuit is that it allows you and your best girlfriends to truly dance the night away. Have a look at some of the prettiest bridesmaid jumpsuits that will convince you to choose this unexpected look for your big day.

These Style Bloggers Will Show You What to Wear to Your Next Wedding

Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Sleeveless Jumpsuit

The best part about this breezy Alexis Kendall Jumpsuit ($558)? You'll want to rewear it long after the wedding is over.

Gold Halter-Neck Jumpsuit
Gold Halter-Neck Jumpsuit

Rack up fashion points in this Mango Metallic Halter Neck Jumpsuit ($81). All you have to do is style it with comfortable pumps, and you'll be ready to dance the night away.

One-Shoulder Ruffled Jumpsuit
One-Shoulder Ruffled Jumpsuit

If you're looking for a color that really makes a statement, try this electric blue ASOS Jumpsuit With One Shoulder Ruffle ($68).

Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Pastels are always a great choice when it comes to choosing a color scheme for the bridal party. Opt for this slightly off-the-shoulder ASOS Vesper Bardot Jumpsuit ($91) in a pretty blue hue.

Metallic Jumpsuit
Metallic Jumpsuit

For something a little more sparkly, ask your bridesmaids to slip into this Missguided Metallic Jumpsuit ($53) that features crisscross straps at the back.

Frill-Sleeved Jumpsuit
Frill-Sleeved Jumpsuit

It's all about the sleeves with this ASOS Wrap Jumpsuit With Frill Sleeves ($76). This jumpsuit lets you stick to a pastel color palette while amping up the wow factor at the same time.

Side-Ruffle Jumpsuit
Side-Ruffle Jumpsuit

This elegant navy BHLDN Jackie Jumpsuit ($240) features a high neck and peekaboo keyholes at the front and back.

Cross-Front Jumpsuit
Cross-Front Jumpsuit

Having a low-key wedding at the beach? Picture your bridesmaids standing by your side in this gorgeous blue Alice + Olivia Trinity Cross-Front Jumpsuit ($440).

Halter-Neck Jumpsuit
Halter-Neck Jumpsuit

This floral ASOS Halter Neck Jumpsuit ($73) was made for a bohemian wedding.

Ruffle-Halter Jumpsuit
Ruffle-Halter Jumpsuit

Have your best girlfriends celebrate this happy day with you in this gorgeous ECI Ruffle Halter Jumpsuit ($98). After all, red is the color of love.

