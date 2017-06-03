6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Jumpsuits Bridesmaid Jumpsuits The Unexpected Option Brides Are Choosing For Their Bridesmaids June 3, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 65 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. With brides opting for unique engagement rings over flashy, expensive ones, there's been a sort of bridal revolution happening this season. Remember when Solange Knowles donned that amazing bridal jumpsuit with a cape during her wedding to music video director Alan Ferguson? Well, it seems like Solange was ahead of her time because brides everywhere have taken a cue from the style star, this time when choosing an outfit for their bridesmaids. This wedding season, prepare to see a whole slew of bridesmaids in beautiful jumpsuits. We can totally see the appeal of this trend since choosing a bridesmaid gown (especially one that everyone likes) usually results in an argument. So, why not save yourself the hassle by opting for a silhouette everyone can feel comfortable in? The best part about the bridesmaid jumpsuit is that it allows you and your best girlfriends to truly dance the night away. Have a look at some of the prettiest bridesmaid jumpsuits that will convince you to choose this unexpected look for your big day. RelatedThese Style Bloggers Will Show You What to Wear to Your Next Wedding Shop Brands Alexis · MANGO · Asos · BHLDN · Alice + Olivia · ECI Image Source: Getty Sleeveless Jumpsuit The best part about this breezy Alexis Kendall Jumpsuit ($558)? You'll want to rewear it long after the wedding is over. Alexis Kendall Jumpsuit $558 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Alexis Pants Gold Halter-Neck Jumpsuit Rack up fashion points in this Mango Metallic Halter Neck Jumpsuit ($81). All you have to do is style it with comfortable pumps, and you'll be ready to dance the night away. MANGO Metallic Gold Halter Neck Jumpsuit $81 $32 from Asos Buy Now See more MANGO Pants One-Shoulder Ruffled Jumpsuit If you're looking for a color that really makes a statement, try this electric blue ASOS Jumpsuit With One Shoulder Ruffle ($68). Asos Jumpsuit in Scuba with One Shoulder Ruffle $72 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Pants Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Pastels are always a great choice when it comes to choosing a color scheme for the bridal party. Opt for this slightly off-the-shoulder ASOS Vesper Bardot Jumpsuit ($91) in a pretty blue hue. Asos Wide Leg Pants Vesper Bardot Jumpsuit With Wide Leg $91 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Wide Leg Pants Metallic Jumpsuit For something a little more sparkly, ask your bridesmaids to slip into this Missguided Metallic Jumpsuit ($53) that features crisscross straps at the back. Asos Pants Missguided Tall Metallic Back Detail Jumpsuit $53 $39 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Pants Frill-Sleeved Jumpsuit It's all about the sleeves with this ASOS Wrap Jumpsuit With Frill Sleeves ($76). This jumpsuit lets you stick to a pastel color palette while amping up the wow factor at the same time. Asos Wrap Jumpsuit with Frill Sleeve $76 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Pants Side-Ruffle Jumpsuit This elegant navy BHLDN Jackie Jumpsuit ($240) features a high neck and peekaboo keyholes at the front and back. BHLDN Jackie Jumpsuit $240 $120 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid Cross-Front Jumpsuit Having a low-key wedding at the beach? Picture your bridesmaids standing by your side in this gorgeous blue Alice + Olivia Trinity Cross-Front Jumpsuit ($440). Alice + Olivia Trinity Cross-Front Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $440 $154 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Wide Leg Pants Halter-Neck Jumpsuit This floral ASOS Halter Neck Jumpsuit ($73) was made for a bohemian wedding. Asos Jumpsuit in Crinkle with Wide Leg and Halter Neck in Floral Print $76 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Wide Leg Pants Ruffle-Halter Jumpsuit Have your best girlfriends celebrate this happy day with you in this gorgeous ECI Ruffle Halter Jumpsuit ($98). After all, red is the color of love. ECI Women's Ruffle Halter Jumpsuit $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more ECI Pants Share this post JumpsuitsBridesmaid DressesTrendsWeddingShopping