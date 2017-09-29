Stuck in a Fashion Slump? These 11 Brocade Shoes Will Revive You

If you're sick of solid-colored shoes, the Fall fashion gods are offering you a new solution. This year, we're seeing brocade boots, flats, and heels everywhere. The textured, patterned material makes for head-turning kicks that take your outfit from boring to trendsetting in a moment's time. It pairs well with jeans or dresses, so the look is versatile as well. We rounded up our favorite brocade options for you to shop through. You'll finally get out of that style rut!