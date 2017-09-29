 Skip Nav
Stuck in a Fashion Slump? These 11 Brocade Shoes Will Revive You

If you're sick of solid-colored shoes, the Fall fashion gods are offering you a new solution. This year, we're seeing brocade boots, flats, and heels everywhere. The textured, patterned material makes for head-turning kicks that take your outfit from boring to trendsetting in a moment's time. It pairs well with jeans or dresses, so the look is versatile as well. We rounded up our favorite brocade options for you to shop through. You'll finally get out of that style rut!

Sam Edelman Taye Jacquard Ankle Boots
Nasty Gal Don't Give Up Brocade Heel
Free People At Ease Brocade Loafers
Gucci Ace Metallic Leather-Trimmed Brocade Sneakers
Urban Outfitters Emma Floral Jacquard Ankle Boot
Anthropologie Butterfly Brocade Loafers
Sam Edelman Brocade Susie Heels
Forever 21 Brocade Floral Loafer Mules
Forever 21 Shellys London Embroidered Boots
Steve Madden Carrson Ankle-Strap Dress Sandals
Charlotte Stone Jane Brocade Boots
