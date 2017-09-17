It's Time to Wrap Up Warm in Burberry's Incredibly Chic Coats

As London Fashion Week continues to change and grow, Burberry's move to the "see now, buy now" model means that if you spot anything from the September 2017 collection that strikes your fancy, you can shop it immediately. While most other shows are giving us Summer inspiration, this was a runway designed for colder days, and as such, there was a heavy focus on outerwear.

Burberry's classic trench was joined by chunky full-length coats, transparent rain jackets, wrap cardigans, and picnic blanket capes. These were layered over sheer, slouchy skirts, checked trousers, and every iteration of knitwear. If this show could be summed up in one word, it would be "cozy," and as temperatures drop, we have no complaints. If you dream of wrapping up warm in timeless style, this is the show for you.