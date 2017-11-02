This Baby-Sitters Club Collection Will Transport You Straight Back to the '90s

If you're proud to admit you've read every single Baby-Sitters Club novel (and who wouldn't be?), consider this new collection a total goldmine. San Francisco-based clothing company Camp Collection has released its new holiday 2017 collection, which is entirely Baby-Sitters Club-themed, and it's as amazing as you'd expect. The cool pieces range from cotton crew-neck sweatshirts with rainbow cuffs to comfy drawstring shorts, perfect for lounging this season, and each item is cleverly titled after BSC characters like Carrie, Jasper, and Sam. Get ready for a serious wave of nostalgia as you browse the perfectly '90s-esque lookbook photos and shop some of the collection's best pieces ahead.