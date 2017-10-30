We're Obsessed With These Sweater Dresses — and They're All Less Than $30 on Amazon

When it comes to updating your wardrobe for the cold-weather season, you should obviously start with the basics: jeans, coats, and boots. But once you've covered your bases, it's time to branch out of your comfort zone and try other cozy pieces that are fashion forward and easy to wear. Right now we're stocking up on sweater dresses, because they can be worn in a multitude of ways: with chelsea boots, over stockings, and even with over-the-knee boots. To help get you started, we turned to Amazon and rounded up eight options that are not only cute, but they're also under $30.