We Just Found the Chicest Velvet Flats, and They're All Under $50

If you've been shopping with us for a while now, then you know that we have a serious velvet obsession. There's not an ankle boot, crossbody bag, or even blazer that we won't argue is worth trying in the soft, buttery fabric. So while you likely have slowly been stocking up on this Fall-favorite material, we want to make sure you have a well-rounded inventory of shoes to choose from as well. To assist, we've curated the very best velvet flats for your wardrobe. And to make it even more compelling, these are all under $50. Race you to the checkout.

Mossimo
Women's Camilla Embellished Toe Velvet d'Orsay Ballet Flats Black
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Mossimo Flats
Asos Flats
Bershka Velvet Buckle Flat Shoe
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Flats
Lucky Brand
Carlyn Women's Shoes
$79 $47
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Flats
TJ Maxx Flats
Velvet Faux Fur Mules
$19.99
from TJ Maxx
Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Flats
MANGO
Velvet loafers
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Flats
Mossimo
Women's Maliha Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
$22.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Mossimo Flats
H&M
Velour Mules
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Flats
Chinese Laundry
Gabby Women's Slip on Shoes
$70 $45.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Chinese Laundry Flats
Asos
LEXUS Cat Pointed Ballet Flats
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Flats
Office
Fairytale velvet flats
$26 $15
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Office Flats
Glamorous
Pink Velvet Bow Ballet Flat Shoes
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Glamorous Flats
Chinese Laundry
Endless Summer Velvet Lace-Up Flats Women's Shoes
$69 $24.16
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Chinese Laundry Flats
Chinese Laundry
Women's Endless Summer Ghillie Flat
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Chinese Laundry
Women's Mara Glitter Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Chinese Laundry
Gabby Women's Slip on Shoes
from Zappos
$70$45.99
Chinese Laundry
DL Speak To Me Women's Shoes
from Zappos
$44.95
Chinese Laundry
Endless Women's Flat Shoes
from Zappos
$59.95
Asos
LAURI Wide Fit Sling Back Ballet Flats
from Asos
$29
Asos
The March Tie Up Point Flat Shoes
from Asos
$56$22
Asos
MILLISECT Embellished Flat Mules
from Asos
$40$20.50
Asos
JINGA Chunky Lace Up Espadrilles
from Asos
$35$28
Asos
JACKLYN Espadrilles
from Asos
$19
Glamorous
Pink Tassle Flat Mules
from Asos
$54
Glamorous
Fringed Loafers
from Asos
$45
Glamorous
Tassel Black Slipper Shoes
from Asos
$35$21
Glamorous
Tassel Slipper Shoes
from Asos
$35$21
Glamorous
Light Pink Patent Ballerina Bow Shoes
from Asos
$29$17
