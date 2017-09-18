We Just Found the Chicest Velvet Flats, and They're All Under $50

If you've been shopping with us for a while now, then you know that we have a serious velvet obsession. There's not an ankle boot, crossbody bag, or even blazer that we won't argue is worth trying in the soft, buttery fabric. So while you likely have slowly been stocking up on this Fall-favorite material, we want to make sure you have a well-rounded inventory of shoes to choose from as well. To assist, we've curated the very best velvet flats for your wardrobe. And to make it even more compelling, these are all under $50. Race you to the checkout.