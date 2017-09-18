Cheap Velvet Flats
We Just Found the Chicest Velvet Flats, and They're All Under $50
If you've been shopping with us for a while now, then you know that we have a serious velvet obsession. There's not an ankle boot, crossbody bag, or even blazer that we won't argue is worth trying in the soft, buttery fabric. So while you likely have slowly been stocking up on this Fall-favorite material, we want to make sure you have a well-rounded inventory of shoes to choose from as well. To assist, we've curated the very best velvet flats for your wardrobe. And to make it even more compelling, these are all under $50. Race you to the checkout.
Women's Camilla Embellished Toe Velvet d'Orsay Ballet Flats Black
$39.99
from Target
Women's Maliha Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
$22.99
from Target
Gabby Women's Slip on Shoes
$70 $45.99
from Zappos
Endless Summer Velvet Lace-Up Flats Women's Shoes
$69 $24.16
from Macy's
