Make Room in Your Closet, Because We Have Chelsea Boots — All Under $100

While it's certainly always a good idea to update and round out your boot collection before cold-weather season officially hits, there's one type that we routinely reach for each Fall: our beloved chelsea boots. The unisex style has a rich history — it dates back over a hundred years — and continuously pops up each season on fashion bloggers and influencers alike. Whether you want a simple starter pair to go with jeans or something super updated to wear out (we're talking silver glitter!), we went ahead and rounded up our favorite picks — and they're all well under $100.