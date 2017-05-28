Chrissy Teigen Taught Us These Style Lessons on Social Media

Chrissy Teigen is famous (or should we say infamous?) for her social media presence. The supermodel has caused uproar with her followers, frequently tapping into important issues, but mostly just being downright hilarious. When it comes to commenting on fashion or the outfits she wears, Chrissy doesn't stay hush-hush. In fact, she's not only celebrated some of her sexiest looks, but shared some very important style tips on Instagram and Twitter. Read on for the best of the best. And if you don't already follow Chrissy, girl, are you cray?