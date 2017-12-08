 Skip Nav
Christian Louboutin Just Unveiled a Star Wars Shoe Line That's Totally Out of This Galaxy

Just when we didn't think it was humanly possible to get even more hyped for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Christian Louboutin went ahead and casually released a stunning shoe collection that's sending our geeky fangirling into overdrive.

The French designer teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm (the production company that owns the Star Wars franchise) to debut an out-of-this-galaxy line of custom heels inspired by four of the movie's badass heroines: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo (Laura Dern), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). Plus, the collaboration will feature an additional "showpiece" shoe that epitomizes the spirit of the film series as a whole, although this shoe will not be revealed until Dec. 9.

These one-of-a-kind Star Wars heels unfortunately won't be sold in stores, as one pair of each style will be signed by both the designer and the actress who plays each character and then exclusively auctioned off from Dec. 7 through Dec. 20. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to comfort hospitalized children and their families.

Whether you associate with the Dark Side or the Light Side, you can't help but obsess over these chic heels. Read on to get an up-close look at the glamorous shoes and see what the current bids are.

