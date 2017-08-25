Cindy Crawford Just Designed the Perfect Collection to Attain All Levels of '90s Chic

Cindy Crawford's denim looks have been a staple in her wardrobe and her reputation for as long as we can remember, and now, we'll finally be able to get her exact looks thanks to a new collaboration. Cindy has partnered with Re/Done to release a collection of jeans, t-shirts, and sweatshirts that have Cindy's iconic style permeating through the seams.

The jeans come in four different styles and range from $240-$328. They are reconstructed Levi's denim, with a modern update to Cindy's '90s look. According to the shop, "they aren't too high or too low or too skinny." The hoodie is a black, comfortable sweatshirt with a small logo on the front and a stunning shot of Cindy from back in the day emblazoned on the back. The long-sleeved shirt comes in black and white and features her signature down the sleeve.

The collection also includes a heather gray sweatshirt with the same signature down the arm and a chic white t-shirt featuring Cindy's lips and notorious birthmark.

"The Crawford" collection will be available mid-September at Barneys New York, Colette, Ron Herman Japan, and shopredone.com. In the meantime, read on to see all the gorgeous images of Cindy modeling the collection and get ready to shop the effortlessly cool collection when it's available.