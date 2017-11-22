 Skip Nav
J.Crew has a whole crop of new Winter outerwear to write home about. But when we talked to the brand's head stylist, Gayle Spannaus, she offered us some secret tricks and tips. For example, there are two coats she considers to be totally unisex — and they're both right on trend for the season. But Gayle also revealed the one jacket she'd personally invest in as a J.Crew customer, and she teased a new lavender design that's coming to the site soon and sounds like a dream. Read on for some very trustworthy shopping recommendations and feel confident pulling out your credit card.

J.Crew
Ludlow topcoat in textured grey tweed
$475
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Marmot® for Guides down hoodie
$250
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Collection double-faced cashmere coat
$1,600
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Topcoat in double leopard
$298
from J.Crew
J.Crew
The Teddy coat in plush fleece
$248
from J.Crew
J.Crew
The Teddy coat in striped plush fleece
$248
from J.Crew
