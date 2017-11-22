J.Crew has a whole crop of new Winter outerwear to write home about. But when we talked to the brand's head stylist, Gayle Spannaus, she offered us some secret tricks and tips. For example, there are two coats she considers to be totally unisex — and they're both right on trend for the season. But Gayle also revealed the one jacket she'd personally invest in as a J.Crew customer, and she teased a new lavender design that's coming to the site soon and sounds like a dream. Read on for some very trustworthy shopping recommendations and feel confident pulling out your credit card.