19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
Prepare to Spend It All When You See These Fall Shoes
A Complete Guide to Owning and Wearing Fall's Biggest Boot Trends
The 5 Major Color Trends to Know For 2018

Sorry, guys, but black did not make the list as one of the must-have colors in next year's wardrobe. Instead, the choices lean toward bright shades like yellow and soft hues like lavender. Before you start panicking, however, neutrals are still popular (for those who fear a little color in their closets).

We combed through both runway and street style shots to come up with five colors we predict will be everywhere in 2018. As for how to wear them? The street style stars ahead will inspire you. Whether it's rocking an accessory in that of-the-moment hue or a full-on monochrome look, there are more ways than one to pull off the top color trends ahead.

Orange at Calvin Klein Spring 2018
This street style star got a head start on the trend with an orange coat and matching Bulgari bag. The two different shades complemented each other and proved orange has staying power beyond Halloween.
Just like you'd wear black boots with a black skirt, why not do the same but with orange? This style star kept things basic on top, but colorful on the bottom.
Eva Chen went for it at New York Fashion Week by wearing head-to-toe orange. Going monochrome is one of the easiest ways to rock the trend without worrying about what matches what.
Yellow at Self-Portrait Spring 2018
Anna Dello Russo didn't play it safe with her marigold dress. She wore a pair of fuzzy red heels with the mini for a pairing that beckons a perfect street style shot.
If you have as much yellow clothing as you do orange (aka not much), start small. Invest in accessories that come in this shade to test-drive the trend.
One of our favorite ways to wear this color is with a print. Put florals on anything and suddenly, we're ready to rock the standout piece with sneakers, boots, heels — you name it.
Lavender at Tibi Spring 2018
If you don't want to wear a full-on purple look, mix it in with other colors. This street style star pulls it off perfectly with her Valentino trench coat.
Trade in your black leggings for purple ones to give your outfit that pop of color.
For the bold dressers out there, invest in a purple suit set. This combined with a Moncler puffy vest (as pictured on this show-goer) is probably one of our favorite outfits.
Gender Neutrals at Michael Kors Spring 2018
Mix two versatile colors like beige and black together for an easy look.
If you don't own a brown coat yet, invest in one for Fall stat. It serves as a good base for adding on more colors like red.
Tired of the same old camel coat? Find pieces that also have cool added designs or embroideries.
Pink at Tom Ford Spring 2018
Susie Lau found a balance between red and pink in her outfit with the right accessories.
A pink ruffled skirt received an edgier update with Western-style boots.
Leaf Greener proves you can mix all the big color trends of 2018 into one outfit and look amazing. Hint: they're yellow, red, and pink.
