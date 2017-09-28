The 5 Major Color Trends to Know For 2018

Sorry, guys, but black did not make the list as one of the must-have colors in next year's wardrobe. Instead, the choices lean toward bright shades like yellow and soft hues like lavender. Before you start panicking, however, neutrals are still popular (for those who fear a little color in their closets).

We combed through both runway and street style shots to come up with five colors we predict will be everywhere in 2018. As for how to wear them? The street style stars ahead will inspire you. Whether it's rocking an accessory in that of-the-moment hue or a full-on monochrome look, there are more ways than one to pull off the top color trends ahead.