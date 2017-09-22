 Skip Nav
Street Style
10 Trends That Didn't Make the Cut This Year — and What You Should Wear Instead
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's Fashion Week Wardrobe Is Here to Inspire Your Next Outfit
Street Style
How Stylish Women Do Halloween — Without Wearing a Costume
Gigi Hadid Makes the Next Big Color Trend Look So Easy to Wear

One unexpected color combination we've been spotting all over the runways? Lavender and mint. It popped up on almost every look at Alberta Ferretti's show during Milan Fashion Week, and Gigi Hadid pulled off the shades flawlessly. The pastel tones definitely speak to the Spring 2018 season, but paired together, they're light on the eyes and quite refreshing. It seems like show-goers have eyed down the trend too, because street style stars are already pairing these colors together. Read on for a look at how it's done, from the catwalk to the sidewalk.

Gigi Hadid Rocked the Combination on the Alberta Ferretti Runway in Milan
It Also Popped Up at Emporio Armani
The Combination Was Achieved With Overlays at Peter Pilotto in London
And It Was on the Runway at Carolina Herrera, Too
Victoria Beckham Brought the Combination to Life With Her New Shoe Palette
Women Are Already Looking to Wear Lavender and Mint on the Street
This Surprising Shoe Trick Is the Easiest Way to Get the Look
But You Can Also Find Outerwear Splashed With Both Tones
Let a Muted Skirt Break Up the Shades
Or Highlight Them With a Funky Sock in a Bold Color
Give the Feminine Combination a Sporty Touch With High-Tops
Or Shop For Tweed That Combines Just the Right Threads
