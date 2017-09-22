Gigi Hadid Makes the Next Big Color Trend Look So Easy to Wear

One unexpected color combination we've been spotting all over the runways? Lavender and mint. It popped up on almost every look at Alberta Ferretti's show during Milan Fashion Week, and Gigi Hadid pulled off the shades flawlessly. The pastel tones definitely speak to the Spring 2018 season, but paired together, they're light on the eyes and quite refreshing. It seems like show-goers have eyed down the trend too, because street style stars are already pairing these colors together. Read on for a look at how it's done, from the catwalk to the sidewalk.