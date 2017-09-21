Some girls are die-hard, Heidi Klum types about Halloween, planning their costumes months in advance and counting down days until the holiday arrives with candy corn. Others are less excited about the whole ordeal. If you fall into the latter category, that's OK, but there are still ways to appear festive when 'tis the season.

Believe it or not, orange and black work as a pretty effortless color combination come Fall. This past Fashion Week alone we spotted women coordinating the shades left and right. We promise you no one looked like a pumpkin, and in fact, the obvious "Halloween" connection was subtle. The outfits ahead give us every reason to get all dressed up for the occasion, just, you know, without any costumes involved. Here are some ideas.