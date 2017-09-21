 Skip Nav
How Stylish Women Do Halloween — Without Wearing a Costume

Some girls are die-hard, Heidi Klum types about Halloween, planning their costumes months in advance and counting down days until the holiday arrives with candy corn. Others are less excited about the whole ordeal. If you fall into the latter category, that's OK, but there are still ways to appear festive when 'tis the season.

Believe it or not, orange and black work as a pretty effortless color combination come Fall. This past Fashion Week alone we spotted women coordinating the shades left and right. We promise you no one looked like a pumpkin, and in fact, the obvious "Halloween" connection was subtle. The outfits ahead give us every reason to get all dressed up for the occasion, just, you know, without any costumes involved. Here are some ideas.

Pull Off the "Bat-Shaped" Top With Flared Sleeves
Rock a Vibrant Pair of Floral Pants With a Few More Colors Involved
Go Monochrome in Orange, Then Add Black Accessories
Look For Shoes With Contrasting Orange Heels
Burnt Orange Suede Will Help You Achieve a Luxe Version of the Look
Let White Be the Foundation of Your Look, Then Add Orange and Black Accents
Bring a Playful Touch of Polka-Dots Into the Mix to Distract From the Color Combination
Find a Floral Piece With a Touch of Lavender to Achieve Elegance
Break Up the Colors With a Wide Belt
Layer Your Go-To Neutral Coat Over Your Look to Mute It a Bit
Add Polish With a Plaid Blazer That Works to Mesh Your Separates Together
Wear a Tan Jacket With Black Trousers
Elevate Your Outfit With a Leather Skirt and a Pair of Strappy Pumps
Mix Colorful Prints — Orange and Black Can Still Be the Base of Your Look
Find a Dress With Both Colors Involved and Complete With White Booties
Give Your Outfit a Rocker Touch With a Graphic Tee to Avoid Complete Colorblock
Stripes and a Patterned Scarf Will Be the Most Eye-Catching Elements of Your Look
Wear Plenty of Different Orange Shades and Simply Throw on a Pair of Black Sunglasses
Finish Your Look With a Wink — Those Bright Orange Pumps Will Do
