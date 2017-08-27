We Bet You Think These 19 Luxe Flats Are Expensive, but They're All Under $50

The transition from Summer to Fall can be a tricky one, especially when it comes to shoes. We're dubbing flats the perfect option for moving from season to season. There are so many trendy, stylish options that work with light dresses as well as jeans and trousers. The velvety fabrics, gold embellishments, and ankle straps will be just as relevant in a couple months as they are right now. If you're looking for the perfect flat, we found 19 options for under $50. You don't even have to shell out a ton of money for these chic styles. Time to get your shop on.