16 Ridiculously Cute Sandals — All For $50 or Less! May 28, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams

You don't have to dole out a bunch of money to have great style. This is especially true in the Summer when your favorite pair of sandals will get worn down no matter what. Those long walks and beach visits are totally worth it. We uncovered some adorable options that are all under $50 — such a steal! You can enjoy your warm-weather activities without worrying about a scuff. Check out the best affordable sandals out there.

1 Mossimo Kassandra Gladiator Sandals These gladiator sandals ($25) are so cheerful — how could you not smile when you see them? Mossimo Women's Kassandra Gladiator Sandals $24.99 from Target

2 Forever 21 Fringed Pom-Pom Sandals We would pair these pom-pom sandals ($23) with skinny jeans. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fringed Pom Pom Sandals $22.90 from Forever 21

3 Urban Outfitters Penny Studded Leather Sandal The silver grommets on these leather sandals ($44) give them an edgy touch. Urban Outfitters Penny Studded Leather Sandal $44 $29 from Urban Outfitters

4 Zara Flower Bead Detail Sandals When you need a pop of red, these beaded flower sandals ($36) will be your go-to. beaded flower sandals $36 from zara.com

5 ASOS Freckles Leather Lace-Up Flat Sandals Treat silver like a neutral and match these sandals ($35) with everything. Asos FRECKLES Leather Lace Up Flat Sandals $35 from Asos

6 American Eagle Outfitters Huarache Slide Sandal These slide sandals ($30) add a boho vibe to any outfit. American Eagle Outfitters AE Huarache Slide Sandal $29.95 $22.46 from American Eagle

7 Topshop Hawaii Cross-Strap Sandals We want to wear these bold cross-strap sandals ($35) with denim dresses. Topshop Hawaii cross strap sandals $35 from Topshop

8 Mossimo Nadine Gladiator Sandals A neutral, comfortable choice like these gladiator sandals ($25) will always come in handy. Mossimo Women's Nadine Gladiator Sandals $24.99 from Target

9 Zara Metallic Platform Sandals Once you get your hands on these platform sandals ($50), you'll want to show them off for months. platform sandals $50 from zara.com

10 BP Women's Laney Pom-Pom Lace-Up Sandal Pom-poms are having a moment, so enjoy the charming trend with these lace-up sandals ($50). BP Women's Laney Pompom Lace-Up Sandal $49.95 from Nordstrom

11 Topshop Women's Eddy Espadrille Sandal These espadrille sandals ($40) would look adorable paired with a gingham dress. Topshop Women's Eddy Espadrille Sandal $40 from Nordstrom

12 Adidas Pink Adilette Slide Sandals On days when you're rocking athleisure, these pink slide sandals ($30) will make your look pop. adidas Pink Adilette Slide Sandals $30 $22 from SSENSE

13 BC Footwear Vegan Firecracker Sandal by at Free People Embrace Americana and rock these red, white, and blue sandals ($40). BC Footwear Vegan Firecracker Sandal by at Free People $40 from Free People

14 Boohoo Pom-Pom Trim Flat Sandal Your friends will be asking where you got these fun flat sandals ($32). Boohoo Pom Pom Trim Flat Sandal $32 from Asos

15 ASOS Fraser Leather Pearl Flat Sandals Ladylike pearls give these leather sandals ($40) sophistication. Asos FRASER Leather Pearl Flat Sandals $40 from Asos

16 Urban Outfitters Penny Leopard Sandal No Summer closet is complete without a pair of leopard sandals ($44). Urban Outfitters Penny Leopard Sandal $44 $29 from Urban Outfitters