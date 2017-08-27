Demi Lovato Won the Boxing Match Before It Even Started in This Sexy Cape Dress

The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor went down Saturday night, but all we paid attention to was Demi Lovato. The singer performed "Star Spangled Banner," as well as an acapella version of the national anthem, before the main event and received rave reviews for her performance.

Demi continued to command the audience's attention in a white Christian Siriano cape dress. It featured a plunging neckline and a gold metallic belt, which cinched in her waist. The mini dress was sexy, but tasteful and a piece we'd totally expect the singer to wear. It's safe to say Demi was the real winner of the fight — sorry Mayweather and McGregor.