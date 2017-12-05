This Is Exactly What We Pictured Demi Lovato's Dreamy Wedding Dress Would Look Like

Have you ever imagined what Demi Lovato's wedding dress might look like? Well, thanks to her new hit, "Tell Me You Love Me," you don't have to. The songstress released the music video for the powerhouse ballad where actor Jesse Williams plays her future husband. In the emotional film, Demi wears a beautiful Lazaro wedding dress ($4,290) that fits her like a glove.

While watching Demi's music video, we couldn't help but wonder if the singer will choose something similar when she does get married. Demi's tiered, Chantilly lace gown featured a sweetheart neckline and Venice lace appliqué on the bodice. Keep reading to have a look at her beautiful wedding dress and shop the exact gown, as well as similar styles, if you choose.