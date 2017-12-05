 Skip Nav
This Is Exactly What We Pictured Demi Lovato's Dreamy Wedding Dress Would Look Like
Have you ever imagined what Demi Lovato's wedding dress might look like? Well, thanks to her new hit, "Tell Me You Love Me," you don't have to. The songstress released the music video for the powerhouse ballad where actor Jesse Williams plays her future husband. In the emotional film, Demi wears a beautiful Lazaro wedding dress ($4,290) that fits her like a glove.

While watching Demi's music video, we couldn't help but wonder if the singer will choose something similar when she does get married. Demi's tiered, Chantilly lace gown featured a sweetheart neckline and Venice lace appliqué on the bodice. Keep reading to have a look at her beautiful wedding dress and shop the exact gown, as well as similar styles, if you choose.

Lazaro wedding dress
$4,290
from jlmcouture.com
Buy Now
Lazaro Style 3659
$4,290
from jlmcouture.com
Buy Now
BHLDN
Cabriole Gown
$750
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridal Gowns
Self-Portrait
Penelope Tiered Teardrop Lace Dress
$1,550 $930
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Asos
BRIDAL Lace Long Sleeve Maxi Prom Dress
$190
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Marchesa
layered lace gown
$995 $697
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses
Tadashi Shoji
Women's Tiered Crochet V-Neck Gown
$748
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tadashi Shoji Evening Dresses
Eloquii Lace Evening Dress With Pleated Skirt
$170
from eloquii.com
Buy Now
Matthew Williamson
Poppy Waterfall Ruffle Gown
$3,375
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Matthew Williamson Bridal Gowns
Sachin + Babi
Anya Strapless Tiered Mermaid Gown
$1,195 $418
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sachin + Babi Evening Dresses
Zimmermann
Corsair Frill Tier Long Dress
$1,150
from Zimmermann
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Bridal Gowns
MODA OPERANDI Bridal Gowns
Costarellos Bridal Neo-Romantic Tiered Long Dress
$7,695
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bridal Gowns
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
