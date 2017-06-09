Put a Little Disney Princess Magic Into Your Lingerie Shopping

If you need a playful little nudge to shop for lingerie from time to time, look no further. We've already broken down your bedroom look by zodiac sign, which makes defining your personal style easy. But if you have a favorite Disney princess, you're in for a treat.

The bras and undies below are a subtle ode to the magical characters we grew up with, but they're not as costume-like as you might think. Below you'll find lacy details and standout colors that will conjure images of some very iconic gowns. And hey, if you don't like the option we paired with your go-to gal, it just might be time to introduce yourself to a new princess.