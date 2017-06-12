 Skip Nav
These 15 Dresses Are Perfect For a Beachside Wedding

Dresses For a Beach Wedding

These 15 Dresses Are Perfect For a Beachside Wedding

Even though beach weddings are a ton of fun, it can be difficult to know what to wear. It's likely to be hot, breezy, and humid, making many traditional formal dresses impractical. That's why we searched the internet for chic, wearable dresses appropriate for the oceanside occasion. Colorful, vibrant, and made of light fabrics to keep you cool, these 15 picks will make you the best dressed guest.

Your Guide to 2017's Biggest Wedding Dress Trends

BB Dakota Joss Dress
BB Dakota Joss Dress

This sunny BB Dakota Joss Dress ($105) will make you turn heads. The pretty floral pattern is Summer appropriate and the halter cut provides a sexy detail. Pair with wedges and wear your hair up to show off your bare back. Don't forget earrings.

Milly Women's Nicole Bell-Sleeve Dress
Milly Women's Nicole Bell-Sleeve Dress

To make a statement, choose a bold-hued frock like the Milly Women's Nicole Bell-Sleeve Dress ($380). The dramatic sleeves add interest to an otherwise simple silhouette. The deep V-neck makes this pick a little sexy and perfect for an evening wedding. Accessorize with a fun clutch.

Women's Charles Henry Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Women's Charles Henry Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Celebrate the tropical location with a flamingo-colored outfit. Wear the Women's Charles Henry Off-the-Shoulder Dress ($88) and utilize the off-the-shoulder trend to show a little skin. The flirty ruffle adds a sassy detail and will pair perfectly with a nude clutch and heels. The dress even comes in seven colors.

Asos Off-Shoulder Smock Dress in Tropical Print
Asos Off-Shoulder Smock Dress in Tropical Print

You'll fit in with the floral surroundings with the Asos Off-Shoulder Smock Dress in Tropical Print ($60). The lightweight linen fabric will keep you cool as you dance the night away. The off-the-shoulder neckline is sexy without showing too much skin, and the loose fit is ultra comfortable. Pair with a block heel for a supercute look.

Asos Palm Leaf Hitchcock Midi Pencil Dress
Asos Palm Leaf Hitchcock Midi Pencil Dress

A palm leaf print is ideal for a destination wedding. The Asos Palm Leaf Hitchcock Midi Pencil Dress ($83) has an asymmetrical neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, making it a sophisticated choice for a formal beachside wedding. Complete with dangling earrings and a straw clutch to embrace the island vibes. The body-hugging fit is also sure to turn heads.

Tularosa Women's Joel Geo-Print Maxi Dress
Tularosa Women's Joel Geo-Print Maxi Dress

Bohemian babes will love the Tularosa Women's Joel Geo-Print Maxi Dress ($187). The terra-cotta-hued fabric will make tanned skin glow, and the geometric pattern adds a tribal detail. The plunging neckline is balanced by a waist-cinching bow and an ankle-grazing hemline. Keep your shoes simple to maintain focus on the dress.

Boohoo Ethel Frill Wrap Skater Dress
Boohoo Ethel Frill Wrap Skater Dress

You'll look red hot in the Boohoo Ethel Frill Wrap Skater Dress ($30). This affordable option can be dressed up with heels or down with sandals, which means you'll be able to wear it for future occasions. The tie-waist is figure flattering and the rich color looks gorgeous on bronzed skin. Gold accessories would look great with this.

Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress
Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress

For a more formal occasion, consider the Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress ($475). The pale blue hue looks gorgeous against sandy backdrops, and the sheer bottom adds a modern and flirty twist to a feminine dress. The sheer panels, sweetheart neckline, and voluminous skirt balance the delicate lace material, making it a classy but interesting outfit. Finish with ankle-strap heels and a clutch and you'll look wedding-ready.

Needle & Thread Arya Dress
Needle & Thread Arya Dress

If you want to feel like a Disney princess, we've got the dress for you. The gorgeous Needle & Thread Arya Dress ($369) features embroidered flowers on a blush bodice and an ankle-grazing tulle skirt. The fitted waist will give you a gorgeous shape, while the large skirt is perfect for twirling. Don't forget your drop earrings.

Monsoon Marianne Lace Dress
Monsoon Marianne Lace Dress

Establish yourself as the wedding's most stylish guest with this pick. The Monsoon Marianne Lace Dress ($300) deserves to be worn at a sun-filled occasion. The lilac lace frock features paneling in the bodice for a figure-flattering silhouette. Finish with neutral-toned heels.

Women's Astr The Label Off-the-Shoulder Lace Minidress
Women's Astr The Label Off-the-Shoulder Lace Minidress

Pastel lace has taken over the Summer months. Sport the trend with the Women's Astr The Label Off-the-Shoulder Lace Minidress ($85) at your next oceanside wedding. The off-the-shoulder neckline will ensure you stay cool and will look gorgeous with lace-up sandals or block heels.

Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe
Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe

We can't get enough of the graphic stripes on the Asos One-Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe ($60). The medium-weight fabric will be great for when it gets chilly by the ocean, and the light colors will keep the fabric from absorbing too much heat in the sun. Wear this dress with a chunky black shoe or nude pump and everyone will be asking where you got it.

Charlotte Russe Floral Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Charlotte Russe Floral Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Beach weddings are your perfect opportunity to break out your most flowy maxi dresses. The Charlotte Russe Floral Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress ($50) is an affordable and stunning choice you'll want every opportunity to wear. The off-the-shoulder straps tie in the back in a bow above a pretty cutout. Make sure you wear your hair up to show off the sexy back details.

Boohoo Floral-Print Wrap Front Frill Dress
Boohoo Floral-Print Wrap Front Frill Dress

Have fun in the sun with this cheery yellow pick. The Boohoo Floral-Print Wrap Front Frill Dress ($35) is a body-hugging, flirty choice you'll love. The floral pattern and ruffles are girlie and cute, but it also features a sultry deep V-neck. Wear it with a choker and black heels to make it a little edgier.

Asos Stripe Crop Top Maxi Dress
Asos Stripe Crop Top Maxi Dress

Flowing and brightly colored, the Asos Stripe Crop Top Maxi Dress ($83) checks off all the boxes. Worn with vibrant accessories, this dress is sure to be a hit. The lightweight fabric is perfect for a warm-weather wedding, and the V-neck is ultra flattering on full-chested women.

