The Lazy Girl's Guide to Fashion's Coolest Halloween Costumes

If you follow the logic that great style doesn't have to be complicated, then likewise, imitating the fashion world's biggest stars for Halloween can actually be pretty simple. That's the truth. From trendsetters like Jenna Lyons and Kendall Jenner to classics like Audrey Hepburn, impersonating this style set will be as easy as shopping your own closet. To get you inspired, we've curated a list of eight fashion stars and what you'll need to get the look — just don't be surprised when you've got tons of free time while your friends are frantically prepping for that costume party.