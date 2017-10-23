This Walking Dead Costume Isn't Just Easy, It's Also Pretty Clever

Each Halloween, we find ourselves facing the same ol' dilemma: how do we pull together a freakin' fabulous costume while still putting forth the least amount of effort? It's not always easy, and it typically involves ears, but this year, we've come up with a solution that's just as simple as it is brilliant. It's called being a walker from The Walking Dead.

After realizing female walkers love wearing maxis, it became obvious that a dress or skirt were the only pieces we needed to re-create their look (along with a bit of light-colored makeup). Scroll through for some photo evidence, then shop a style to wear this Halloween — and beyond.