You'll Be Talking About Emily Ratajkowski Sexy, Sheer Top For Days

Emily Ratajkowski can take any look and give it that sexy spin — starting with menswear-inspired pieces. The star attended Nina Ricci's Spring '18 show in a two-piece plaid set from the designer's collection and looked right on trend for Fall.

To balance out the masculine feel of her oversize blazer, Emily wore a sheer pink lace top. The lingerie-like number was definitely sultry, but she continued to keep the look modest with a knitted sweater. The pieces all perfectly complemented one another and her outfit even gave us an idea of how to style our own pantsuits. Scroll on for a look, then shop similar see-through tops.

When You See Emily Ratajkowski's Plaid Set, You'll Instantly Think of Cher Horowitz

