 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Chic Sweaters That Every Fashionista Needs in Her Closet This Fall

I have a stack of never-ending sweaters in my closet, but somehow every year I keep coming back for more. If you're also sweater-obsessed, right now is the perfect time to invest in new pieces. These versatile knits match with everything from jeans to chic leather skirts. This season, instead of spending a few hundred dollars on just one or two standout sweaters, try shopping at an affordable retailer. We looked to Express because this on-trend brand is always coming out with new chic and affordable products. We shopped and found some cute staple pieces that you can mix and match this year. Check out a few of our favorites picks.

Express Ruffle Cowl Neck Sweater
Express Cable Knit Sweater
Express Lace-up Hem Sweater
Express Extreme Circle Hem Tunic
Express Hi-lo Tunic Sweater
Express Layered Sleeve Sweater
Express Tie Bell Sleeve Sweater
Express Ruffle Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater
Express Deep v-neck Sweater
Express Metallic Kimono Top
Express V-neck Sweater
Start Slideshow
ExpressFallSweatersFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Express Sweaters SHOP MORE
Express
Cut-out Shoulder Tunic Sweater
from Express
$49.90$29.94
Express
Textured Stitch Hooded Cocoon Cover-up
from Express
$59.90
Express
Fitted V-neck Sweater
from Express
$49.90$30.99
Express
Cross Back Tie Sweater
from Express
$49.90$19.99
Express
Long Sleeve Ribbed Cut-out Choker Sweater
from Express
$49.90$19.99
Express V-Neck Sweaters SHOP MORE
Express
Split Back Strappy V-neck Pullover Sweater
from Express
$59.90$19.99
Express
Fitted V-neck Sweater
from Express
$49.90$30.99
Express
Oversized V-neck Tunic Sweater
from Express
$59.90
Express
Marled Fitted V-neck Sweater
from Express
$49.90$30.99
Express
Deep V-neck Bandeau Sweater
from Express
$39.90
Express Tunics SHOP MORE
Express
extreme circle hem tunic
from Express
$59.90
Express
plaid button front tunic
from Express
$59.90
Express
blue and black plaid button front tunic
from Express
$59.90
Express
plaid button front tunic
from Express
$59.90
Express
small plaid boyfriend shirt
from Express
$59.90
Express Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gladys.warden
lexihoffman
stephanieam
kelsslayt
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds