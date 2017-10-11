11 Chic Sweaters That Every Fashionista Needs in Her Closet This Fall

I have a stack of never-ending sweaters in my closet, but somehow every year I keep coming back for more. If you're also sweater-obsessed, right now is the perfect time to invest in new pieces. These versatile knits match with everything from jeans to chic leather skirts. This season, instead of spending a few hundred dollars on just one or two standout sweaters, try shopping at an affordable retailer. We looked to Express because this on-trend brand is always coming out with new chic and affordable products. We shopped and found some cute staple pieces that you can mix and match this year. Check out a few of our favorites picks.