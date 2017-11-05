These 9 Hats Are the Perfect Addition to Your Fall Wardrobe — All Under $30 on Amazon

This Fall as you shop for the perfect wardrobe, don't forget one key accessory: hats. These stylish pieces can instantly take any look from simple to chic. Not only are they on-trend, but they can also keep you warm and help protect your ears from freezing. We looked to Amazon because this online retailer has a wide variety of cold-weather essentials that won't cost you a fortune. So whether you're on the hunt for the ideal French beret or you're more of a fuzzy beanie kind of girl, we found some good choices for you. Take a look at our favorites.