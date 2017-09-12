 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You're in Luck — Here's Everything You Need From Banana Republic Right Now

If you haven't quite dipped your toe into Fall shopping yet, that's OK. There are tons of trends and retailers to sift through, and we want to make the decision-making part easy. Whether you're looking for an updated smoking slipper you can wear to the office or a spin on your usual black blouse, we turned to Banana Republic to round up every must-have piece you could conceivably want. It's all right this way.

Banana Republic Stripe Open-Collar Bishop-Sleeve Shirt
Banana Republic Triple-Bow Flat
Banana Republic Stripe Fluted Tie-Sleeve Pullover
Banana Republic Mid-Heel Smoking Slipper
Leopard-Print Ruffle-Cuff Crew
Velvet Maxi Skirt With Slit
Snake-Effect Leather Corset Waist Belt
Banana Republic Italian Wool-Blend Peplum-Hem Military Coat
Cable-Knit Turtleneck With Lace Accents
Banana Republic Demi Slide
Neoprene Scallop Legging
Banana Republic Quick-Dry Scallop Crew
Start Slideshow
Shopping ListBanana Republic
Shop More
Banana Republic Sandals SHOP MORE
Banana Republic
Ankle Wrap Wedges
from Banana Republic
$148
Banana Republic
Ankle Wrap Bare High Heel Sandal
from Banana Republic
$128$77
Banana Republic
Double Strap Block Heel Sandal
from Banana Republic
$128$77
Banana Republic
Bare Kitten Heel Sandal
from Banana Republic
$118$71
Banana Republic
T-Strap High Heel Sandal
from Banana Republic
$148$89
Banana Republic Petite Skirts SHOP MORE
Banana Republic
Leaf-Lace Pencil Skirt
from Banana Republic
$98$73.99
Banana Republic
Floral Pencil Skirt
from Banana Republic
$78$46.99
Banana Republic
Snake-Print Pleated Maxi Skirt
from Banana Republic
$128$108.99
Banana Republic
Ruffle Stripe Pencil Skirt
from Banana Republic
$78
Banana Republic
Micro-Stripe Ruffle Maxi Skirt
from Banana Republic
$118$93.99
Banana Republic Coats SHOP MORE
Banana Republic
Belted Mac Trench
from Banana Republic
$198$167.99
Banana Republic
Suede Trench
from Banana Republic
$698
Banana Republic
Classic Trench
from Banana Republic
$198
Banana Republic
Limited Edition Puff-Sleeve Coat
from Banana Republic
$348$133.97
Banana Republic
Cotton Snap Coat
from Banana Republic
$188$78.97
Banana Republic Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sylviapilawa
sideviewmagazine
misplacedmaven
noemeirowsky
Banana Republic Petite Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fittingitallin
mrsstephaniehill
fittingitallin
chicstreetstyle
Banana Republic Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themrsgibby
adayinthelalz
bridepauw
vagg_design
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds