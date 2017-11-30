Fancy Flats 2017
Toss Those Heels Aside — These 34 Chic Flats Are Perfect For the Holidays
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Toss Those Heels Aside — These 34 Chic Flats Are Perfect For the Holidays
It's no secret that the holidays can be an exhausting and busy time. One way you can give yourself a break this year is by treating your feet. For your next soiree, trade in those uncomfortable heels for a pair of chic and cozy flats that will dress up any outfit. We made it easy and found a plethora of stylish and trendy picks that you're going to fall in love with. Whether you want velvet, pompoms, rhinestones, ribbons, or embellishments, prepare to swoon over these Instagram-worthy picks.
Patent Leather Slingback Flats
$495
from TheRealReal
Women's Double-Gancini-Buckle Silk Mules
$695
from Barneys New York
GIANNICO Women's Jeweled Satin Ankle-Wrap Flats
$765
from Barneys New York
Eve Metallic Leather Slingback Flats - Silver
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Carmen Salas Abdul D'Orsay Flats
$148
Bisue Ballerinas Tweed Ballet Flats
$128
Bisue Ballerinas Lilac Suede Ballet Flats
$138
Morgen II Ankle Strap Flats
$235
Glitter Mary Jane flats with embellishments
$198
from J.Crew
Casati Embellished Satin Loafers - Black
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
0previous images
3more images