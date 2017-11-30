 Skip Nav
Toss Those Heels Aside — These 34 Chic Flats Are Perfect For the Holidays
It's no secret that the holidays can be an exhausting and busy time. One way you can give yourself a break this year is by treating your feet. For your next soiree, trade in those uncomfortable heels for a pair of chic and cozy flats that will dress up any outfit. We made it easy and found a plethora of stylish and trendy picks that you're going to fall in love with. Whether you want velvet, pompoms, rhinestones, ribbons, or embellishments, prepare to swoon over these Instagram-worthy picks.

Madewell
The Coralie Mary Jane Flat
$108
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Flats
Pearl-Studded Loafers
$60
from express.com
Buy Now
Dolce Vita Holli Velvet Flats
$110
from express.com
Buy Now
Christian Dior
Patent Leather Slingback Flats
$495
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Flats
Everlane
The Day Flat
$125
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Flats
Sam Edelman
Rodney Brocade D'Orsay Flats
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Flats
Matiko
Pamela Faux Fur Loafers
$148
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Matiko Flats
Gucci Princetown Glitter Slide Flats
$790
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Salvatore Ferragamo
Women's Double-Gancini-Buckle Silk Mules
$695
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Flats
Barneys New York Flats
GIANNICO Women's Jeweled Satin Ankle-Wrap Flats
$765
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Flats
Loeffler Randall
Eve Metallic Leather Slingback Flats - Silver
$325
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Flats
Anthropologie Flats
Carmen Salas Abdul D'Orsay Flats
$148
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Flats
Anthropologie Flats
Bisue Ballerinas Tweed Ballet Flats
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Flats
Anthropologie
Bisue Ballerinas Lilac Suede Ballet Flats
$138
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Flats
H&M
Velour Mules
$34.99 $27.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Flats
Kate Spade New York Willa Ballet Flat
$158
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Badgley Mischka
Morgen II Ankle Strap Flats
$235
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Badgley Mischka Flats
J.Crew
Glitter Mary Jane flats with embellishments
$198
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Slippers
Chloé
Lauren Nappa Sheepskin Ballet Pumps
$495
from 24 Sèvres
Buy Now See more Chloé Flats
Lanvin
Captoe Ballerinas
$426 $213
from Italist
Buy Now See more Lanvin Flats
J.Crew
Polka-dot mesh flats
$148
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Flats
Frye
Sienna Ballet Flats
$178
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Frye Flats
Charles David
Danni Ballet Flats
$88
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Charles David Flats
Aquazzura Powder Puff Flats
$650
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Aquazzura
Bliss Ballet Flats
$735
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Aquazzura Flats
Express
textured pointed toe flats
$34.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Flats
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Satin Loafers - Black
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Flats
ROF Velvet Slip Loafers
$56
from amazon.com
Buy Now
H&M
Ballet Flats with Rhinestones
$29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Flats
Sam Edelman
Rochester Flats
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Flats
Rothy's Cloud Flats
$145
from rothys.com
Buy Now
Eugenia Kim
Lilou Ballet Flats
$428
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Flats
M.Gemi
The Stellato
$228
from M.Gemi
Buy Now See more M.Gemi Flats
Miu Miu
Women's Buckle Ballet Flat
$890 $533.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Flats
Madewell
The Coralie Mary Jane Flat
from Madewell
$108
Pearl-Studded Loafers
from express.com
$60
Dolce Vita Holli Velvet Flats
from express.com
$110
Christian Dior
Patent Leather Slingback Flats
from TheRealReal
$495
Everlane
The Day Flat
from Everlane
$125
Sam Edelman
Rodney Brocade D'Orsay Flats
from Anthropologie
$98
Matiko
Pamela Faux Fur Loafers
from Anthropologie
$148
Gucci Princetown Glitter Slide Flats
from neimanmarcus.com
$790
Salvatore Ferragamo
Women's Double-Gancini-Buckle Silk Mules
from Barneys New York
$695
Barneys New York
GIANNICO Women's Jeweled Satin Ankle-Wrap Flats
from Barneys New York
$765
Loeffler Randall
Eve Metallic Leather Slingback Flats - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$325
Anthropologie
Carmen Salas Abdul D'Orsay Flats
from Anthropologie
$148
Anthropologie
Bisue Ballerinas Tweed Ballet Flats
from Anthropologie
$128
Anthropologie
Bisue Ballerinas Lilac Suede Ballet Flats
from Anthropologie
$138
H&M
Velour Mules
from H&M
$34.99$27.99
Kate Spade New York Willa Ballet Flat
from amazon.com
$158
Badgley Mischka
Morgen II Ankle Strap Flats
from shopbop.com
$235
J.Crew
Glitter Mary Jane flats with embellishments
from J.Crew
$198
Chloé
Lauren Nappa Sheepskin Ballet Pumps
from 24 Sèvres
$495
Lanvin
Captoe Ballerinas
from Italist
$426$213
J.Crew
Polka-dot mesh flats
from J.Crew
$148
Frye
Sienna Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$178
Charles David
Danni Ballet Flats
from Anthropologie
$88
Aquazzura Powder Puff Flats
from shopbop.com
$650
Aquazzura
Bliss Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$735
Express
textured pointed toe flats
from Express
$34.90
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Embellished Satin Loafers - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
ROF Velvet Slip Loafers
from amazon.com
$56
H&M
Ballet Flats with Rhinestones
from H&M
$29.99
Sam Edelman
Rochester Flats
from shopbop.com
$120
Rothy's Cloud Flats
from rothys.com
$145
Eugenia Kim
Lilou Ballet Flats
from Anthropologie
$428
M.Gemi
The Stellato
from M.Gemi
$228
Miu Miu
Women's Buckle Ballet Flat
from Nordstrom
$890$533.98
