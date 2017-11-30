Toss Those Heels Aside — These 34 Chic Flats Are Perfect For the Holidays

It's no secret that the holidays can be an exhausting and busy time. One way you can give yourself a break this year is by treating your feet. For your next soiree, trade in those uncomfortable heels for a pair of chic and cozy flats that will dress up any outfit. We made it easy and found a plethora of stylish and trendy picks that you're going to fall in love with. Whether you want velvet, pompoms, rhinestones, ribbons, or embellishments, prepare to swoon over these Instagram-worthy picks.