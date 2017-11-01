28 Stocking Stuffers Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over This Year — All Under $50

Filling up a stocking with standout gifts is the best feeling, especially when you're not so keen (or good at) wrapping presents. To help you figure out exactly what to pick up, we found the trendiest (and most affordable) gifts every fashion girl will flip for. Whether the gal you have in mind could use a new clutch bag or is obsessed with all things furry and fuzzy, we found 28 selections they'll go crazy for. And the best part is that they're all under $50.

We just can't make any promises that you won't be tempted to scoop up a few pieces for yourself.