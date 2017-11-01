 Skip Nav
28 Stocking Stuffers Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over This Year — All Under $50

Filling up a stocking with standout gifts is the best feeling, especially when you're not so keen (or good at) wrapping presents. To help you figure out exactly what to pick up, we found the trendiest (and most affordable) gifts every fashion girl will flip for. Whether the gal you have in mind could use a new clutch bag or is obsessed with all things furry and fuzzy, we found 28 selections they'll go crazy for. And the best part is that they're all under $50.

We just can't make any promises that you won't be tempted to scoop up a few pieces for yourself.

Aerie Sleep Mask
Asos Faux Fur Bright Red Scarf
Zero Gravity Rose iPhone 6/7 Plus Case
ModCloth Room for Amour Metallic Purse
MANGO Pearl leather gloves
Aerie Sleep Mask
Henri Bendel Petal Ring Dish
Calvin Klein Velvet Triangle Bra
Sonix Fancy Hearts Faux Leather Everyday Pouch
Free People Wake Up Call Herringbone Lieutenant Hat
Project Social T Sorry Tee
Banana Republic Italian Merino-Blend Stripe Pom Pom Beanie
Charming charlie Jammin Kitty Headphones
ASOS Bright Corset Belt With Large Eyelets
MANGO Embossed metal ring
Baggu Duck Bag
Topshop Hunt shearling slippers
Wayfair Hamlet Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
BaubleBar Women's Picasso Drop Earrings
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Varsity-Inspired Baseball Hat
Women's Card Case A New Day
Missguided Red Feather Clutch Bag
Solid T-Back
French Connection Crushed Velvet Skinny Scarf
Madewell Holiday Stars Trouser Socks
MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Fur Pom-Pom Key Fob
Free People Eyes On Me Sunglasses
Madewell Sherpa Sunglass Case
Which We Want Short Sleeve Tee with Rose
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds