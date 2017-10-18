 Skip Nav
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?

We're always looking a season ahead to find the next It item or trend. It's part of our DNA as fashion-lovers. If you're like us, you've been paying close attention to what's been popular on the streets and runways this past Fashion Month — that's what gives us a good indication of what to expect in 2018.

While we definitely know glittery boots are "in" right now and so is wearing red, we took things one step further and predicted the next big need-to-know trends. That way, you can adequately prepare your shopping list. Read on to see the 10 major styles we think every fashion girl should know for next year.

Check Print
Lavender
'60s Floral Prints
Utility Jumpsuits
