17 Reasons Why Red Boots Are So Much Better Than Anything Else

We've been spotting red boots all over our Instagram feeds lately — even on style influencers like Gigi Hadid. This Fall, when you're investing in new trendy footwear, force yourself to shy away from the same old black boots you buy every year, and instead, get something that will make you stand out in the crowd . . . like red boots. They come in so many shapes, shades, and heel heights that it won't be hard to find a pair to match with your favorite jeans or flirty flowy dress. So shop these top picks that will get you all the right attention this season.