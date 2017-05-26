Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Jelly Slides Are a '90s Childhood Dream

Whether you had an entire collection or begged your mom to buy you a pair, jelly shoes were a must have for every '90s kid. The translucent style was such a hit, even Rihanna owned a pair. The star shared a sweet photo from her childhood, where she's rocking a pair of jelly sandals with jeans and a crop shirt.

Rihanna followed up with a caption that said, "When I got the vision," which basically told us this photo was the inspiration for her Fenty x Puma jelly slides (available now). We don't know about you, but our younger selves can't contain the excitement over her blast-from-the-past jelly creations. They are, by far, the coolest '90s iteration we've seen yet.