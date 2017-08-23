Flat Shoes For Work
Instantly Elevate Your Workwear Wardrobe With These 21 Chic Flats
It's not always easy finding the perfect shoe that you can wear to work but is also stylish enough that you don't need to make a shoe switch when going out. Flats are the perfect pair you should invest in this season because not only are they chic, but they also won't kill your feet. From plaid slides to velvet ballet slippers, you can choose ones that are professional and elevated at the same time. So leave your heels behind and shop these top picks that you'll never want to take off.
Pyramides Metallic Ballet Flats
$88
Elia B Stefania Ballet Flats
$78
Butterfly Brocade Loafers
$128
Women's Shoes Of Prey D'Orsay Flat
$139.95
Women's d'Orsay Mohana Wide Width Ballet Flats
$16.99
from Target
Faux Pearl-embellished Patent-leather Point-toe Flats - Blush
$750
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Shoes Of Prey Cap Toe Ballet Flat
$158.95
Women's Original Collection Kimber Flat
$87.95
