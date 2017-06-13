6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Wedding Forever 21 Bridesmaid Brides, You Need to See Forever 21's Affordable Bridesmaid Collection Immediately June 13, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The only thing harder than selecting your wedding dress is helping your group of bridesmaids select theirs. And even if you're a super laid-back bride who encourages her friends to pick their own pieces, bridesmaids tend to want to band together to get the look and feel just right. Make it easy on you and them by sending them to Forever 21's whimsical Pretty by Rory collection. Whether you want everyone in the same floor-grazer or envision seeing the group in something slightly different, these affordable options are ready for you. Shop Brands Forever 21 Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Strappy Dress Imagine you've settled on a seafoam color scheme for your girls. You could have everyone in this identical Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Strappy Dress ($68), or you could have some of them in it and a few others in floral options to create variety. This dress features a thin belt at the waist and a small slit on the side to create movement. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty By Rory Strappy Dress $68 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Floral Midi Dress Building off of the seafoam color scheme, the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Floral Midi Dress ($78) fits right in. Either have everyone in this off-the-shoulder high-low dress, or mix and match and have some in the floral and some in solids. This dress is ultrafeminine and will fit most body types easily. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty By Rory Floral Midi Dress $78 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Maxi Dress While wearing white to a wedding is a no-no, this Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Maxi Dress ($68) is busy enough that it'll make your dress stand out. Punctuated by bright florals and foliage, this spaghetti strap option will definitely make your bridesmaids happy. It's the type of piece they can wear over again, too. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Maxi Dress $68 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Maxi Dress Introduce the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Maxi Dress ($78) in the lineup and expect for your squad to get excited. With a sultry off-the-shoulder neckline and high-low hem, it's the perfect dress to make yours stand out. Have everyone match or have half in this one and half in the floral spaghetti strap option. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Maxi Dress $78 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Floral Cami Dress This Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Floral Cami Dress ($68) is the ultimate bridesmaid dress. If features a flounce ruffled trim and slit in the back, which will create a lot of movement as your troupe heads down the aisle. If you're not sure about shoes, consider metallics. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty By Rory Floral Cami Dress $68 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Chiffon Maxi Dress Blush tones are always a top choice for bridal parties. The Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Chiffon Maxi Dress ($78) features a Grecian-inspired one-shouldered neckline, which is universally flattering. If you're getting hitched outdoors, this is the type of dress that will look beautiful when a breeze rolls in. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty By Rory Chiffon Maxi Dress $78 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Chiffon Maxi Dress Introduce a second blush-toned option if you dare. The Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Chiffon Maxi Dress ($78) features a high front slit so your pals can show off their stilettos. The wraparound neckline is high enough that it balances out the revealing leg. The fashion girls in your lineup will love this one. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty By Rory Chiffon Maxi Dress $78 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Surplice Dress Imagine a sea of peach all surrounding you. If this fits your color scheme, the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty by Rory Surplice Dress ($68) is an ideal choice for your 'maids. It features a cinched belt at the waist and small slit in the front. Friends can accessorize with neutrals or metallics — both work. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pretty By Rory Surplice Dress $68 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses Share this post Bridesmaid DressesForever 21DressesWedding