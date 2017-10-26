 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Zara
28 Halloween Costumes You Can Buy at Zara (and Wear Again)
Must Haves
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles

A stunning pink diamond once belonging to French royalty for centuries will soon be auctioned by Christie's in Geneva. The brilliant-cut diamond with a slight pink sheen is approximately 19.07 carats.

Named "Le Grand Mazarin," the jewel was first owned by Cardinal Mazarin, who served as France's chief minister in the mid-1600s. From that point on, the diamond embarked on quite the journey. It was gifted to the lavish King Louis XIV in 1661, before being stolen during the French Revolution and later making its way to Napoleon Bonaparte.

When it is auctioned on Nov. 14, it's estimated that the diamond will sell between $6 million to $9 million. The last time the diamond was auctioned was in 1887, and the last time it was even seen in public was in 1962! Ahead, see pictures of the rare and captivating jewel.

This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
This Pink Diamond With Ties to French Royalty Is the Damn Size of Versailles
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion NewsEngagement RingsLuxuryDiamondsAccessoriesRingsJewelry
Melania Trump
It Looks Like Melania Trump's Inaugural Gown Is Getting a New Home: The Smithsonian
by Victoria Messina
H&M x Erdem Collaboration
Fashion News
See Every Single Piece From H&M x Erdem's Collaboration
by Marina Liao
Reformation Jeans Collection
Fashion News
You're About to Buy All Your Jeans From Reformation's New Denim Line
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez Wears Blue Rouje Dress Again
Selena Gomez
How Selena Gomez Wore the Same Dress Twice Within 2 Months
by Sarah Wasilak
Fall 2017 Decor Shopping Guide
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds