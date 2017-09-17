 Skip Nav
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Tracee Ellis Ross
Let's Just Call Tracee Ellis Ross the Queen in Chanel at the Emmys
Gabrielle Union's Emmys Gown Takes the Whole "Little Black Dress" Thing to a Whole New Level

Judging by Gabrielle Union's red carpet look, she's taking her role as a presenter seriously . . . very seriously. Union stunned with her husband, Dwyane Wade, by her side in a black beaded cape gown with a sheer full-length skirt from Zuhair Murad. The Being Mary Jane star topped off her look with a dazzling diamond necklace and strappy black Buccellati heels.

