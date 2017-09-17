Gabrielle Union's Emmys Gown Takes the Whole "Little Black Dress" Thing to a Whole New Level

Judging by Gabrielle Union's red carpet look, she's taking her role as a presenter seriously . . . very seriously. Union stunned with her husband, Dwyane Wade, by her side in a black beaded cape gown with a sheer full-length skirt from Zuhair Murad. The Being Mary Jane star topped off her look with a dazzling diamond necklace and strappy black Buccellati heels.