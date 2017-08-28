Gal Gadot Wore the Last Dress You Were Expecting to the VMAs

In a room full of sheer look-at-me dresses and sequined bodysuits, Gal Gadot was in a league of her own at the VMAs on Sunday. The actress stepped out looking like a modern-day Wonder Woman in a Prabal Gurung creation that was both cool and elegant. The midnight-blue sheath was covered in pretty paillettes, giving just the right amount of notice-me detail without any of the metaphorical shouting that comes with plunging necklines, microminis, or "naked dresses." Yep, at an event with one of the most outrageous dress codes, Gal opted for something far more ladylike than we're used to. And we're glad she did . . . take a look.