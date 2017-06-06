You Only Need 13 Reasons to Start Obsessing Over Gal Gadot's Style

If you feel like you've been hearing the name Gal Gadot a lot lately, there's a good reason. The former-Miss-Israel-turned-actress has been doing press for her new film, Wonder Woman, and she's even making headlines with her wardrobe choices along the way. Naturally, this makes her a superstar on the rise, and luckily, she's already got the wardrobe part down pat.

We'll never stop oohing and ahhing over some of Gal's best curve-hugging outfits and short, floral dresses. We gathered her best looks, ready to convince you that this superbabe should totally be your new style icon. Read on to see them all, then see Gal do her thing as she takes on and continues to master a very iconic role.