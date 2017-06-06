 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Only Need 13 Reasons to Start Obsessing Over Gal Gadot's Style
Award Season
Every Outfit Made a Serious Splash at This Year's CFDA Awards
Street Style
How to Fake the Vintage Look Without Really Trying
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Signature Maternity Style Is Worth Revisiting
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You Only Need 13 Reasons to Start Obsessing Over Gal Gadot's Style

If you feel like you've been hearing the name Gal Gadot a lot lately, there's a good reason. The former-Miss-Israel-turned-actress has been doing press for her new film, Wonder Woman, and she's even making headlines with her wardrobe choices along the way. Naturally, this makes her a superstar on the rise, and luckily, she's already got the wardrobe part down pat.

We'll never stop oohing and ahhing over some of Gal's best curve-hugging outfits and short, floral dresses. We gathered her best looks, ready to convince you that this superbabe should totally be your new style icon. Read on to see them all, then see Gal do her thing as she takes on and continues to master a very iconic role.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Style ProfileBatman V SupermanGal GadotCelebrity Street StyleRed CarpetWonder WomanCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Gal Gadot
6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know
by Quinn Keaney
Wonder Woman Scenes That Weren't Overtly Sexual
Gal Gadot
by Jessica Ariel Wendroff
Justice League Halloween Costumes
Wonder Woman
6 Ways to Kick Ass as The Justice League This Halloween
by Ryan Roschke
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Pictures
Hugh Jackman
The Way Hugh Jackman Looks at His Wife Will Make Your Heart Do a Back Flip
by Kelsie Gibson
Superhero Play in Kids
Little Kids
My Kid Is Superhero-Obsessed — Super or Not So Much?
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds