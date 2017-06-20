14 Home Splurges You Should've Bought Years Ago

Le Creuset's french oven ($360) is a classic among chefs and home cooks, thanks to incredible heat retention and a porcelain coating that holds up against acid, odors, and stains. It's the ultimate piece of cookware for whipping up everything from soups to casseroles and works just as well on the stove as it does in the oven, making it incredibly versatile.

Tip: Browse discount stores like TJ Maxx, Homegoods, and Ross for steep discounts from other standout brands like Cuisinart. I scored one for $60 at TJ Maxx!



