14 Home Splurges You Should've Bought Years Ago June 20, 2017 by Angela Elias Luxury gifts don't have to be impractical. In fact, investing upfront for quality pieces that can be enjoyed every day for years is the smartest way to splurge. These home gifts make everyday life easier, cozier, and so much more beautiful. Whether you're shopping for a big-ticket item for someone special or want to treat yourself to something you should have bought years ago, this guide is for you! 1 Custom Art Minted is known for having an incredible variety of affordable art prints, but it's also a great resource for acquiring original art commissioned by artists. Consider transforming an old family recipe or wedding vows into elegant foil press art, having a custom silhouette created, or having a favorite photo translated into an original piece of artwork. Check out their commissioned art options (starting at $75) for the ultimate gift or personal splurge! 2 An Essential Oil Diffuser Forget splurging on a luxury candle and invest in an essential oil diffuser disguised as a chic home accessory instead. Safe, natural, and surprisingly effective, this stone diffuser by Vitruvi ($119) combines sleek Japanese design with premium essential oils. Experiment with creating your own custom blends or pick up one of their blending kits, like the spa at home ($51) and bedtime sleep ($57) options. 3 Heirloom French Linen There's something effortlessly flawless about linen duvet sets, and a good one will last for years. Morrow Soft Goods offers an heirloom-quality french linen duvet set ($239) that is strong enough to withstand time and only gets softer with use. The flax linen material also makes this set ideal for any season, keeping you cool in warmer months and cozy in chillier months. 4 Premium Flameless Wax Pillar Candles The keyword for buying flameless candles that capture the warmth and authenticity of the real deal is "premium." While you'll spend more upfront on these premium flicker flameless wax pillar candles ($50-$149), the real wax, motion flame with flickering light, and soft glow of the pillar make all the difference in mimicking real, fire-lit candles. Any candle-lover will appreciate the automatic timers and the thought of never having to replace candles or clean up wax spills, not to mention eliminating a fire hazard. 5 A Wireless Speaker Wireless speakers are a game changer for any household. Bring it into the kitchen to catch up on your favorite podcast while you cook, perch it on your nightstand for some soothing white noise to help you sleep, or set it on the coffee table to play music while entertaining friends. The possibilities are endless. Thankfully, sleek versions like the Aether Cone ($200, originally $400) are anything but an eyesore, helping them to blend into any setting. 6 Turkish Towels Perfect for anyone with a small linen closet, Coyuchi's organic Turkish cotton towels ($58) are surprisingly absorbent and dry much faster than traditional towels. Aside from lending a beautiful, spa-like feel to any bathroom, they can easily be tucked into drawers and baskets for easy storage. 7 A Dutch Oven Le Creuset's french oven ($360) is a classic among chefs and home cooks, thanks to incredible heat retention and a porcelain coating that holds up against acid, odors, and stains. It's the ultimate piece of cookware for whipping up everything from soups to casseroles and works just as well on the stove as it does in the oven, making it incredibly versatile. Tip: Browse discount stores like TJ Maxx, Homegoods, and Ross for steep discounts from other standout brands like Cuisinart. I scored one for $60 at TJ Maxx! 8 High-Speed Internet Booster Are you or a loved one suffering from slow internet? You're going to want to get your hands on Plume's WiFi pods ($234 for a set of six pods) ASAP! While routers are notoriously spotty, these gem-shaped plug-ins put the router in the Cloud and adapt in real-time to the needs of your busy home filled with WiFi-hungry devices. Get ready to stream movies, join a video conference, and shop online at lightning speed from the basement, bathroom, or any other room you need to be in. 9 A Wooden Cutting Board Aside from being naturally antibacterial, wooden cutting boards are also easier on knives, more sustainable, and last much longer than plastic cutting boards with the proper care. Look for wooden cutting boards with interesting shapes and wood grain for the ultimate gift that's just as gorgeous as it is useful. This large reclaimed teak cutting board ($88) fits the bill. 10 Luxury Sheets Once you've slept in a set of boutique hotel-quality sheets, it's really hard to go back to anything subpar. The secret to buying luxury sheets for less is knowing where to shop. Parachute, an online luxury bedding company, offers Italian-milled Egyptian cotton sheets at unbeatable prices. The sateen sheet sets ($299) have a subtle sheen and silkiness that looks just as good as it feels. 11 Stemless Wineglasses Nothing makes you feel more grown than having a legit set of matching wine glasses. For the wine-lover who also loves to entertain, this set of Riedel O Merlot Stemless Wine Glasses ($75) is the perfect gift. Made from high-quality crystal, the modern shape is designed to enhance flavor, and best of all, survive the dishwasher. Tip: Costco members can get this wine glass set for $65! Both retailers include free shipping. 12 A Quality Coffee Maker Coffee elitists know that waiting for a perfect cup of pour-over coffee is worth the tedious process. The iconic Chemex glass coffee maker ($27, originally $46) has been a cult favorite for over 40 years, delivering strong coffee without a trace of bitterness or sediment. The only draw back? Having the patience to slowly pour a kettle of boiling water while the coffee brews and drips. The Chemex automatic coffeemaker ($350), however, delivers the same quality on its own in minutes! 13 A Cozy Blanket While blankets come in a range of prices, investing in a thick, soft, and well-made blanket that will keep you warm and your sofa or bed stylish is worth it. This West Elm faux fur chevron blanket ($69, originally $89) is a dream to snuggle with and adds a luxe Winter vibe to any room. If you're looking for something classic that will keep out the harshest cold, go for this ultrathick and superwarm pure virgin wool blanket ($229) from Brooklinen. Handmade in Germany by a 100-year-old family mill, it's the kind of blanket you'll have for generations. 14 Handthrown Pottery Every coffee or tea drinker can appreciate the small indulgence of drinking from a beautifully crafted piece of pottery. This '70s mug ($50) from cult favorite Jered's Pottery not only looks chic, but actually helps liquid stay piping hot, too. The California clay material also retains heat without burning your hands and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.