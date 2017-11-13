Gift Ideas From Old Navy
15 Shockingly Cool Fashion Gifts You Can Get From Old Navy
If you haven't taken a good, hard look at Old Navy lately, you're seriously missing out. The brand is filled with tons of stylish must haves we are so excited to wear this Winter. Many of these cute items would make for wonderful gifts. If you're unsure of where to start, we rounded up our favorite picks from the retailer. You'll like them so much, you may just have to get a present for yourself . . . check out the pretty sweaters, dresses, accessories, and more.
Mid-Rise Pixie Long Pants for Women
$39.99 $29
Fit & Flare Velvet Midi Dress for Women
$44.99 $36
Plus-Size Faux-Fur Hooded Parka
$89.99 $85
Color-Blocked Pom-Pom Scarf for Women
$22.99 $19
Mock-Neck Hi-Lo Sweater for Women
$34.99 $28
Cold-Shoulder Ruffle-Trim Blouse for Women
$29.99 $25
Floral Cinched-Waist Crepe Dress for Women
$54.99 $44
Metallic Envelope Crossbody Bag for Women
$26.99
Sleeveless Plus-Size V-Neck Velvet Top
$36.99
Color-Block Faux-Fur Stole for Women
$22.99
