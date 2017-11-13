 Skip Nav
15 Shockingly Cool Fashion Gifts You Can Get From Old Navy

If you haven't taken a good, hard look at Old Navy lately, you're seriously missing out. The brand is filled with tons of stylish must haves we are so excited to wear this Winter. Many of these cute items would make for wonderful gifts. If you're unsure of where to start, we rounded up our favorite picks from the retailer. You'll like them so much, you may just have to get a present for yourself . . . check out the pretty sweaters, dresses, accessories, and more.

Old Navy
Glitter Block Heel Boots for Women
$44.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Boots
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Pixie Long Pants for Women
$39.99 $29
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Pants
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Velvet Midi Dress for Women
$44.99 $36
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Petite Dresses
Old Navy
Plus-Size Faux-Fur Hooded Parka
$89.99 $85
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Plus Outerwear
Old Navy
Color-Blocked Pom-Pom Scarf for Women
$22.99 $19
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Maternity Clothes
Old Navy
Mock-Neck Hi-Lo Sweater for Women
$34.99 $28
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sweaters
Old Navy
Tartan D'Orsay Pumps for Women
$34.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Pumps
Old Navy
Cold-Shoulder Ruffle-Trim Blouse for Women
$29.99 $25
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Petite Tops
Old Navy
Skinny Glitter Belt for Women
$14.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Belts
Old Navy
Floral Cinched-Waist Crepe Dress for Women
$54.99 $44
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Petite Dresses
Old Navy
Metallic Envelope Crossbody Bag for Women
$26.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Maternity Clothes
Old Navy
Faux-Fur Coat for Women
$69.99 $49
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Coats
Old Navy
Sleeveless Plus-Size V-Neck Velvet Top
$36.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Plus Tops
Old Navy
Color-Block Faux-Fur Stole for Women
$22.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Scarves & Wraps
Old Navy
Classic Glitter Pumps for Women
$34.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Pumps
Old Navy Pants SHOP MORE
Old Navy
Fleece Straight-Leg Sweatpants for Women
from Old Navy
$24.99
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Pants for Women
from Old Navy
$29$19.97
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Built-In Sculpt Ponte-Knit Pixie Ankle Pants for Women
from Old Navy
$49.99
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Pixie Long Pants for Women
from Old Navy
$34.94$19.97
Old Navy
Stevie Ponte-Knit Pants for Women
from Old Navy
$29.99
Old Navy Scarves & Wraps SHOP MORE
Old Navy
Flannel Linear Scarf for Women
from Old Navy
$22.99$19
Old Navy
Lightweight Rib-Knit Infinity Scarf
from Old Navy
$16.99
Old Navy
Honeycomb-Knit Infinity Scarf for Women
from Old Navy
$16.99
Old Navy
Solid Fringe Scarf for Women
from Old Navy
$16.99
Old Navy
Patterned Linear Scarf for Women
from Old Navy
$16.94$9.97
Old Navy Belts SHOP MORE
Old Navy
Maternity Pintuck Tie-Belt Dress
from Old Navy
$39.99
Old Navy
Maternity Pintuck Swing Dress
from Old Navy
$39.99$36
Old Navy
Patterned Plus-Size Trapeze Dress
from Old Navy
$44.99$30.97
Old Navy
Embroidered Belted Romper for Women
from Old Navy
$49.99$36
Old Navy
Maternity Tie-Waist V-Neck Maxi Dress
from Old Navy
$39.94$19.97
Old Navy Maternity Clothes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20+ Healthy, Active Stocking Stuffers Under $10
by Dominique Astorino
Pregnancy
Finally — Stylish Fall Maternity Dresses That Are All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
Summer
22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not?
by Macy Cate Williams
Celebrity Pregnancies
Fall Fashion Ideas to Steal From Celebrity Moms-to-Be
by Lisette Mejia
Old Navy Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
