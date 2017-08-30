 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid's Sexiest Runway Moments Were All About Confidence

Gigi Hadid's very first runway show was Desigual, during the Fall 2014 season. But shortly after, she took the catwalk at Jean Paul Gaultier, appearing almost unrecognizable with bombshell hair and an entirely skin-baring outfit. She wore a yellow leather bandana set that might as well have been lingerie — but even three years ago, Gigi looked like a pro.

In the seasons that followed, Gigi posted about self-love and body confidence after she debuted a supersexy, ultrastrappy Tommy Hilfiger swimsuit. She also suffered a (NSFW) wardrobe malfunction at the Versace Fall 2016 show, but she shook it off. Hey, it happens. As we browsed through Gigi's sexiest runway moments, we noticed that they all have one thing in common: Gigi's pride shines through whatever she's wearing. Read on to reminisce.

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2015
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015
Jeremy Scott Spring 2016
Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2016
Anna Sui Spring 2016
Balmain Spring 2016
Versace Spring 2016
Versace Couture Spring 2016
Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2016
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Fall 2016
Versace Fall 2016
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016
Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017
Balmain Spring 2017
Elie Saab Spring 2017
Mugler Spring 2017
Mugler Spring 2017
Fendi Spring 2017
Giambattista Valli Spring 2017
Miu Miu Spring 2017
Balmain Fall 2017
Versace Fall 2017
