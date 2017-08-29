 Skip Nav
You'll Buy Gigi Hadid's Slogan Sweatshirt at the Drop of a Hat

If at first we loved Gigi Hadid's casual street style outfit for the bright accessories — a multicolor Fendi bag and cherry-red mules — we reconsidered when we saw her evening twist. For a night out, Gigi threw a gray slogan sweatshirt over her white tee. It was an adorable design from Gigi's modeling agency IMG Models printed with the phrase "We Love Your Genes." It's shoppable too, so you can be a part of Gigi's club.

Of course, this isn't the first time Gigi's shown her love for personalized pieces. She's definitely a fan of wearing her heart on her sleeve, and if you're on board, you can make just like Gigi and reconstruct her outfit ASAP, from her satchel down to her shoes — and of course her statement top.

IMG Models "We Love Your Genes" Sweatshirt
$40
Buy Now
IMG Models "We Love Your Genes" Sweatshirt
$40
Buy Now
Gigi Accessorized With a Fendi Kan I Bag
She Coordinated It With a Pair of Red Pointy Toed Mules
Later in the Evening, Gigi Threw on Her IMG Models Sweatshirt
Gigi's Exact Sweatshirt Is Shoppable on the Site
The Back Has a Hashtag
You Can Shop Similar Gray Slogan Sweatshirts
Zoe Karssen Slogan Sweatshirt
Maison Scotch Sweatshirt
Gigi's Exact Fendi Bag
Shop Similar Red Mules
Attico Monica Mules
Gianvito Rossi Aramis Mules
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleSweatshirtsGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleFendiFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
IMG Models "We Love Your Genes" Sweatshirt
from
$40
IMG Models "We Love Your Genes" Sweatshirt
from
$40
Shop More
