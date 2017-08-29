You'll Buy Gigi Hadid's Slogan Sweatshirt at the Drop of a Hat

If at first we loved Gigi Hadid's casual street style outfit for the bright accessories — a multicolor Fendi bag and cherry-red mules — we reconsidered when we saw her evening twist. For a night out, Gigi threw a gray slogan sweatshirt over her white tee. It was an adorable design from Gigi's modeling agency IMG Models printed with the phrase "We Love Your Genes." It's shoppable too, so you can be a part of Gigi's club.

Of course, this isn't the first time Gigi's shown her love for personalized pieces. She's definitely a fan of wearing her heart on her sleeve, and if you're on board, you can make just like Gigi and reconstruct her outfit ASAP, from her satchel down to her shoes — and of course her statement top.