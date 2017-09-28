Gigi and Bella Hadid Just Pulled a Runway Move No 2 Sisters Have Before

The most recent case of Gigi and Bella Hadid being cute at Fashion Week starts with this Spring 2018 Brandon Maxwell gown. Bella debuted it on the runway in New York on Sept. 8, then Gigi wore it in Paris on Sept. 27. While Bella rocked the number on the catwalk with a matching belt and a single chandelier earring, Gigi worked it as the foundation of her look.

Gigi was promoting her new Messika jewelry collection, so she allowed her diamond choker and matching rings and ear cuffs to steal the spotlight. Nevertheless, we couldn't completely ignore the sisterhood of the traveling dress, can you? Read on for another glimpse at Gigi and Bella in the tuxedo design, and if you like the silhouette, shop similar versions ahead.