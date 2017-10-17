 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It Might Be Nighttime, but Gigi Hadid Is the Sun in This Sexy Cutout Dress

We've learned not to be surprised when Gigi Hadid wears something right off next season's runway. She's a trendsetter. The model attended the premiere of All I See Is You and wore a Prabal Gurung liquid silk chiffon dress straight from the Spring '18 collection. The hand-embroidered beaded and fringe dress was similar to a red one Gigi modeled on the runway, except this one was even sexier.

When Gigi turned to the side, she revealed a cutout on the left that exposed her waistline. Buttons held together the split fabric, which offered a new take on the slashed dress trend. She kept the monochrome theme in check with a pair of mustard colored pumps and bright yellow floral earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Read on to see Gigi's outfit from all angles, then shop similar dresses ahead.

Related
Gigi Hadid Has a Lot of '90s Pride — Just Look at Her Outfits
Gigi Hadid Wore a Yellow Prabal Gurung Dress
It Came From the Spring 2018 Runway
She Wore the Dress With Mustard Pumps and Matching Floral Earrings by Lorraine Schwartz
Check out the Sexy Cutout on the Side
Preen by Thornton Dress
Fashion to Figure Dress
Aijek Ann Dress
boohoo Cut Out Maxi Dress
Start Slideshow
Spring 2018Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StylePrabal GurungGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleLorraine SchwartzDressesFall FashionPradaShopping
Shop More
Fashion to Figure Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Fashion to Figure
Lola Sleeveless Asymmetrical Hem Slip Dress - Plus
from JCPenney
$55
Fashion to Figure
Jadine Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress
from Fashion to Figure
$64.90$45.43
Fashion to Figure
Coral Dream Off Shoulder Maxi Dress - Plus
from JCPenney
$63
Fashion to Figure
Florence Ombre Scarf Print Maxi Dress-Plus
from JCPenney
$73
Fashion to Figure
Dahlia Sleeveless Hi-Lo Dress
from JCPenney
$49
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Dresses SHOP MORE
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Palmer Pleated Stretch-crepe Midi Dress - Fuchsia
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,140
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Jenna Floral-print Devoré Silk-blend Chiffon Midi Dress - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,405
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Adonis Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,626$521
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Hitch round-neck ruched velvet dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,218$548
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Elle stretch-cady dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,103
boohoo Day Dresses SHOP MORE
boohoo
Melanie Ruffle Tiered Spot Skater Dress
from boohoo
$36
boohoo
Mia Long Sleeve Midi Dress
from boohoo
$25
boohoo
Liv Structured Tie Belt Waist Shift Dress
from boohoo
$32
boohoo
Bella Blazer Dress
from boohoo
$48$34
boohoo
Millie Racer Neck Mini Bodycon Dress
from boohoo
$8
boohoo Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Finale Dress Was Everything Thanks to This 1 Detail
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Like They're Going to Prom in These Outfits
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wears 9 Outfits in 24 Hours — and Each Is Better Than the Last
by Alessandra Foresto
Fashion to Figure Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
the.curve_
plusmodelmag
yaqueen14
fashiononacurve
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
andreaslookbook
wwkd_replikate
aylin_koenig
hedvigso
boohoo Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styledbykasey
thebeckseffect
maya_antic
queenofsleeves
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds