It Might Be Nighttime, but Gigi Hadid Is the Sun in This Sexy Cutout Dress

We've learned not to be surprised when Gigi Hadid wears something right off next season's runway. She's a trendsetter. The model attended the premiere of All I See Is You and wore a Prabal Gurung liquid silk chiffon dress straight from the Spring '18 collection. The hand-embroidered beaded and fringe dress was similar to a red one Gigi modeled on the runway, except this one was even sexier.

When Gigi turned to the side, she revealed a cutout on the left that exposed her waistline. Buttons held together the split fabric, which offered a new take on the slashed dress trend. She kept the monochrome theme in check with a pair of mustard colored pumps and bright yellow floral earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Read on to see Gigi's outfit from all angles, then shop similar dresses ahead.