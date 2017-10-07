 Skip Nav
13 Times We Wanted Gigi Hadid's Monochrome Outfit For Ourselves

Gigi Hadid's signature outfit isn't denim on denim, like her sister Bella's. Instead, it's a full-on monochromatic look. You might have noticed Gigi wearing more matchy-matchy ensembles thanks to her new stylist Mimi Cuttrell. This has become the model's go-to look, whether she's in London, Paris, or New York. It's an easy styling hack she can master in minutes.

Judging from Gigi's outfits, there is one rule to pulling off this trend: find your favorite separates in the same color and wear them together. Then, add in accessories and shoes for pops of color if you wish. Otherwise, an all-gray or cream-colored outfit looks great too. We know Gigi's a pro at the monochrome trend, so read on to see all the times she's pulled it off.

Gigi took her gray hoodie from The Row one step further by mixing it with a printed pair of H&M pants in the same shade. She slipped on an easy pair of Alexander Wang slides for comfort.
A model's off-duty style usually involves an all-black look. Gigi switched things up with red Le Specs sunglasses and a red sweater, which she tied around her neck.
Going for all-white is easy when you have cool deconstructed Y/Project denim like Gigi. She wore her jeans with a plain white tee, Jacquie Aiche necklaces, and Aquazzura strappy heels.
Denim on denim is definitely a stylish way to pull of a monochromatic ensemble. Gigi added pops of red in her outfit with a crop top, lipstick, and Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots. Her Re/Done kick flares were perfect for showing off her shoes and last but not least, Gigi rocked her Stalvey bag.
The model's Sally LaPointe outfit was as blue as the sky and it worked magically with her all white accessories.
Gigi's worn every monochrome look in the rainbow, but she was literally a ray of sunshine in this yellow ensemble.
For a Winter day in NYC, Gigi stayed warm in a Stephanie Rad oversize collar turtleneck with matching cream-colored pants. The bottoms had a side slit to show off her snakeskin boots.
Only Gigi could rock this full-on Barbie pink look. The Kreist leather ensemble was paired with Aquazzura platform heels.
For a casual outing with her beau, Zayn Malik, Gigi dressed head to toe in khaki green. She kept the outfit dark with a black top and black mules.
The model kept her white fuzzy sweater and knitted joggers outfit casual with a Yankees hat and Adidas sneakers.
Gigi's not afraid to wear red and rocked the look with a long beaded Sally LaPointe cardigan and lace-up Chrome Hearts pants. She wore a neutral-colored Atea Oceanie bodysuit and suede Raye heels.
Going for the golden girl look, Gigi wore a satin-colored Self-Portrait dress with a beige trench draped over her shoulders.
Gigi's all-gray outfit looked warm and cozy. She wore a crystal embellished crop top and sweatpants with side slits from Sally LaPointe's Pre-Fall 2017 collection and Stella Luna silver metallic pumps.
