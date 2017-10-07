13 Times We Wanted Gigi Hadid's Monochrome Outfit For Ourselves

Gigi Hadid's signature outfit isn't denim on denim, like her sister Bella's. Instead, it's a full-on monochromatic look. You might have noticed Gigi wearing more matchy-matchy ensembles thanks to her new stylist Mimi Cuttrell. This has become the model's go-to look, whether she's in London, Paris, or New York. It's an easy styling hack she can master in minutes.

Judging from Gigi's outfits, there is one rule to pulling off this trend: find your favorite separates in the same color and wear them together. Then, add in accessories and shoes for pops of color if you wish. Otherwise, an all-gray or cream-colored outfit looks great too. We know Gigi's a pro at the monochrome trend, so read on to see all the times she's pulled it off.