Glitter Sk8-Hi High-Top Vans Sneakers

Sweet Mother of Sparkles, These New Glitter Vans Put Diamond Rings to Shame

Santa, are you spying on us or something? How did the sneaker gods know that these new Vans Sk8-Hi High-Top Glitter Sneakers ($70) are all we could ever need for the holidays? Madewell just released these sparkly kicks, and they're a dream come true. We love that the classic skate sneakers have received a glam update — it's as if they were always meant to be this way.

Whether you wear these glitzy shoes with jeans or a party dress, you're bound to turn every head in the room. These sneakers come in unisex sizes, ladies, so make sure to get a size and a half down when you're making your purchase. Whether your treating yourself or you gift someone else with these shoes, they are guaranteed to please.

We suggest getting these shoes soon — there's no way they will be around for long. Please excuse us while we admire all that glitter for the rest of the day.

Vans® Unisex SK8-Hi High-Top Sneakers in Glitter
$70
from Madewell
