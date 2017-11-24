Grace Kelly's Iconic Wedding Dress Looked Straight Out of a Romantic Fairy Tale

Grace Kelly's wedding dress has been permanently cemented in history as one of the most memorable looks of all time. At the young age of 26, Grace retired from acting to marry her real life prince charming, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, on April 19, 1956. Their romantic love affair started when the Oscar-winning actress met Prince Rainier at the Cannes Film Festival in April 1955, and a year later, they were married.

For her fairy-tale moment, Grace wore a stunning lace gown that was created by the MGM costume designer Helen Rose. The beautiful high-neck gown had long sleeves and a billowing skirt that featured a 10-foot-long train. Instead of a tiara, Grace finished her bridal look off with a pearl and lace Juliet cap that held her veil in place. Her gown has been considered one of the most influential wedding dresses with Kate Middleton and supermodel Miranda Kerr drawing inspiration from her classic ensemble. Keep reading to have a closer look at her beautiful wedding dress ahead.