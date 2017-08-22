Hailey Baldwin Wearing Sheer Black Balmain Crop Top
Hailey Baldwin's Sheer Top Might Land Her a Pair of Victoria's Secret Angel Wings
Have you ever wondered what a model wears to a casting call, let alone one for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Well, Hailey Baldwin was spotted en route to a callback for the covetable runway show wearing an outfit that certainly caught our attention.
While we're not sure whether Hailey will be joining gal pals Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid on the runway, we do know she has the street style for it. The model wore a black crop top by Balmain that featured ribbed crisscross panels going across her chest. It wasn't until Hailey turned to the side when we realized that half of her top was completely sheer. Have a look at Hailey's full look ahead, and buy the same top if you're feeling inspired.
