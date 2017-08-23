 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Easy Ways to Rock Your Favorite LBD This Halloween

When it comes to life's biggest wardrobe dilemmas — a relative's wedding, a job interview, running late after snoozing that alarm one too many times — your trusty LBD is always the best solution. So why should Halloween be any different? If you're not exactly willing to drop a ton of dough on a wear-once kind of costume (or are known to procrastinate until the very last minute), this staple can come in handy in more ways than one — and we've come up with 12. Scroll through for some chic and spooky ways to style your LBD this year, then shop a new option if your go-to could use an update.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani

Related
Your Favorite Bloggers' Halloween Costumes Are Their Best #OOTDs

Zara Dress With Faux Pearl Neckline
$36
Buy Now
Zara Strappy Dress
$50
Buy Now
Zara Dress With Faux Pearl Neckline
Topshop Lace-Up Dress
Victoria Beckham Sweetheart Dress
H&M T-Shirt Dress With Lacing
Valentino Sleeveless Minidress
James Perse T-Shirt Dress
Cushnie et Ochs Strapless Velvet Dress
Michael Stars Ruched Dress
Saint Laurent Sweetheart Mini Dress
Zara Strappy Dress
CeCe Jada Scallop Shirtdress
12 Easy Ways to Rock Your Favorite LBD This Halloween
Start Slideshow
Easy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenDIY CostumesFashion InstagramsHalloween CostumesHalloweenDressesShopping
Shop More
CeCe Petite Dresses SHOP MORE
CeCe
Women's 'Kate' Ruffle Hem Shift Dress
from Nordstrom
$138
CeCe
Petite Women's Alessa Floral Shift Dress
from Nordstrom
$138
CeCe
Petite Women's Brandy Lace Shift Dress
from Nordstrom
$148
CeCe
Petite Women's Asha Trapeze Dress
from Nordstrom
$138
CeCe
Women's Kate Ruffle Dress
from Nordstrom
$138
Victoria Beckham Dresses SHOP MORE
Victoria Beckham
Belted Stretch Cotton-blend Crepe Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,950$585
Victoria Beckham
Asymmetic Wrap-effect Printed Satin-twill Midi Dress - Off-white
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,695$808
Victoria Beckham
Mesh-paneled Crepe Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,320$696
Victoria Beckham
Crepe Gown - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$4,200$1,680
Victoria Beckham
Satin-trimmed Crepe Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,550$765
Saint Laurent Dresses SHOP MORE
Saint Laurent
Asymmetric Polka-dot Fil Coupé Silk-blend Georgette Wrap Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$6,990$2,796
Saint Laurent
Gathered Crepe Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,990$995
Saint Laurent
Women's Lamé-Finished-Velour Wrap Dress
from Barneys New York
$3,990
Saint Laurent
WOMEN'S GLITTER-DOT-EMBELLISHED COCKTAIL MIDI-DRESS
from Barneys Warehouse
$3,990$999
Saint Laurent
Women's Wool Oversized-Sleeve Minidress
from Barneys New York
$2,690
CeCe Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sreichel
thriftypineapple
kellygolightly
twopeasinaprada
Victoria Beckham Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
taylornstone
realitystarstyle
veronikalipar
realitystarstyle
Saint Laurent Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poshbolt
poshbolt
realitystarstyle
poshbolt
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds