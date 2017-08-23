12 Easy Ways to Rock Your Favorite LBD This Halloween

When it comes to life's biggest wardrobe dilemmas — a relative's wedding, a job interview, running late after snoozing that alarm one too many times — your trusty LBD is always the best solution. So why should Halloween be any different? If you're not exactly willing to drop a ton of dough on a wear-once kind of costume (or are known to procrastinate until the very last minute), this staple can come in handy in more ways than one — and we've come up with 12. Scroll through for some chic and spooky ways to style your LBD this year, then shop a new option if your go-to could use an update.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani