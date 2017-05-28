When It Comes to Handbags, Royals Love Toting Around This Sleek, Classic Style

If there's one thing the princesses and queens have in common, it's their affinity for a good, structured handbag. The royals each have their own power-woman version in a range of colors. Kate Middleton keeps a Victoria Beckham satchel in her bag rotation while Queen Letizia favors an all-black Hugo Boss accessory for serious meetings. This everyday tote is so versatile, we even spotted royals carrying them to Fashion Week. You'll easily recognize this classic style once you see it. Ahead, see how your favorite ladies wore their bags and then invest in similar structured versions we picked out.