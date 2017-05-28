 Skip Nav
When It Comes to Handbags, Royals Love Toting Around This Sleek, Classic Style

The Handbag Style All Royals Own

When It Comes to Handbags, Royals Love Toting Around This Sleek, Classic Style

If there's one thing the princesses and queens have in common, it's their affinity for a good, structured handbag. The royals each have their own power-woman version in a range of colors. Kate Middleton keeps a Victoria Beckham satchel in her bag rotation while Queen Letizia favors an all-black Hugo Boss accessory for serious meetings. This everyday tote is so versatile, we even spotted royals carrying them to Fashion Week. You'll easily recognize this classic style once you see it. Ahead, see how your favorite ladies wore their bags and then invest in similar structured versions we picked out.

Image Source: Getty
1 Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Image Source: Getty

Like most royals, Kate has a serious collection of clutches. She left them at home, however, in favor of this Victoria Beckham Quincy bag for the 2016 Wimbledon finals.

2 Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Image Source: Getty / Julian Parker

The Prada Saffiano is a classic, ladylike bag we see time and time again. It's no surprise Princess Mette-Marit of Norway owns one and was spotted carrying the bag during a two-day visit to Budapest, Hungary.

3 Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Image Source: Getty / Mark Renders

Even when taking her daughter to school, Queen Mathilde kept it classy by accessorizing with a sturdy red satchel. The pop of color kept her ensemble young and fresh.

4 Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Image Source: Getty / Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

If you're going to invest in a Céline, let it be the Phantom bag. Princess Madeleine of Sweden expertly paired hers with an all-black ensemble during a trip to New York City.

5 Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania of Jordan
Image Source: Getty

Queen Rania has an excellent eye for structured handbags and debuted this red Louis Vuitton accessory while out with Queen Mathilde.

6 Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain
Image Source: Getty / Pablo Cuadra

This dark Hugo Boss tote gives off power-woman vibes, which is why Queen Letizia probably chose this bag for her meeting at the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain.

7 Princess Charlene of Monaco
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Image Source: Getty / Venturelli

Princess Charlene proved the versatility of a sleek tote by carrying one to the Giorgio Armani fashion show. The piece could have easily doubled as a work bag, too.

Faith
Metal Hinge Structured Tote Bag
$65
from Asos
Buy Now See more Faith Duffels & Totes
Saint Laurent
Small Sac De Jour Leather Tote
$2,890
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes
Gucci
GG Marmont leather top handle mini bag
$1,890
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Bags
Ted Baker
'Lady' Adjustable Handle Leather Shopper
$249
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Duffels & Totes
Burberry
'Medium Banner' Leather Tote - White
$1595
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Burberry Duffels & Totes
Amazon.com Bags
ZAC Zac Posen Women's Eartha Iconic Top-Handle Bag
$274
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Mini Avery Tote
$295
from Rebecca Minkoff
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Duffels & Totes
MICHAEL Michael Kors
'Large Mercer' Tote - Blue
$298
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Duffels & Totes
Prada
Saffiano Medium Tote
$2,100
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Prada Shoulder Bags
