When It Comes to Handbags, Royals Love Toting Around This Sleek, Classic Style
May 28, 2017 by Marina Liao

If there's one thing the princesses and queens have in common, it's their affinity for a good, structured handbag. The royals each have their own power-woman version in a range of colors. Kate Middleton keeps a Victoria Beckham satchel in her bag rotation while Queen Letizia favors an all-black Hugo Boss accessory for serious meetings. This everyday tote is so versatile, we even spotted royals carrying them to Fashion Week. You'll easily recognize this classic style once you see it. Ahead, see how your favorite ladies wore their bags and then invest in similar structured versions we picked out.

1 Kate Middleton
Image Source: Getty
Like most royals, Kate has a serious collection of clutches. She left them at home, however, in favor of this Victoria Beckham Quincy bag for the 2016 Wimbledon finals.

2 Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Image Source: Getty / Julian Parker
The Prada Saffiano is a classic, ladylike bag we see time and time again. It's no surprise Princess Mette-Marit of Norway owns one and was spotted carrying the bag during a two-day visit to Budapest, Hungary.

3 Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Image Source: Getty / Mark Renders
Even when taking her daughter to school, Queen Mathilde kept it classy by accessorizing with a sturdy red satchel. The pop of color kept her ensemble young and fresh.

4 Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Image Source: Getty / Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin
If you're going to invest in a Céline, let it be the Phantom bag. Princess Madeleine of Sweden expertly paired hers with an all-black ensemble during a trip to New York City.

5 Queen Rania of Jordan
Image Source: Getty
Queen Rania has an excellent eye for structured handbags and debuted this red Louis Vuitton accessory while out with Queen Mathilde.

6 Queen Letizia of Spain
Image Source: Getty / Pablo Cuadra
This dark Hugo Boss tote gives off power-woman vibes, which is why Queen Letizia probably chose this bag for her meeting at the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Madrid, Spain.

7 Princess Charlene of Monaco
Image Source: Getty / Venturelli
Princess Charlene proved the versatility of a sleek tote by carrying one to the Giorgio Armani fashion show. The piece could have easily doubled as a work bag, too.