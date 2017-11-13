 Skip Nav
The Head-Turning Handbag Detail You'll See All Over Instagram This Winter

Leave it to Instagram's most stylish influencers to put every season's daring and unexpected trends on our radar. Last Winter, they showed us how to make puffer coats look street style-chic, then shifted our focus to all-embroidered-everything throughout the year. Now their head-turning choices are taking an interesting turn on a much smaller scale: to handbag handles.

Although a seemingly minuscule detail, this tiny accessory upgrade makes a big statement. Read on to see the wonders that little faux fur, wood, and metallic accents can do for your cold-weather outfits. Don't say we didn't warn you, but you'll want to scope out your next handbag purchase immediately.

Metallic and Minimal
